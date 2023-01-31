Governor Shapiro has taken action to improve customer service from state agencies in Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Tuesday, targeted at improving the efficiency of permitting, licensing, and certification processes within the Commonwealth. The order aims to ensure that workers and businesses receive efficient customer service from state agencies. This is achieved through establishing deadlines for responses and issuing refunds to applicants if the deadlines are not met.

