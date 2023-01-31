Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Shapiro Signs Permitting Executive Order
Governor Shapiro has taken action to improve customer service from state agencies in Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Tuesday, targeted at improving the efficiency of permitting, licensing, and certification processes within the Commonwealth. The order aims to ensure that workers and businesses receive efficient customer service from state agencies. This is achieved through establishing deadlines for responses and issuing refunds to applicants if the deadlines are not met.
wesb.com
NYSP Scam Warning
New York State Police are warning the public on the recent increase of scams. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Western New York have reported high volumes of scams since the beginning of the year. Scams may include calls, emails, and texts, claiming to be family members or law enforcement, and asking for personal information.
wesb.com
SBU Beats Dayton Saturday
The St. Bonaventure Men’s Basketball team beat the Dayton Flyers 68-59 Saturday for their third straight win. The Bonnies now stand 13-11 overall and 7-4 in A-10 play while the Flyers fall to 15-9, 7-4. The Bonnies remain at home to host La Salle Wednesday night at the Reilly...
