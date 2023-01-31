Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman found guilty of firearm-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- A woman from Omaha was found guilty in court for a firearm-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 40-year-old Kristen M. Patterson, of Omaha, was found guilty on Friday in federal court. She was convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and will have her sentencing on May 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Patterson could receive up to 10 years in prison on the firearm charge. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
Large theatre fight prompts 'help an officer' call, teens arrested
OMAHA, Neb. — A 'help an officer' call ends with multiple teens arrested. It happened outside the Aksarben Cinema around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were originally called for a large group of teens fighting in a theater. The 'help an officer' call was just in case, officers...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
klin.com
Teenager Cited In Dog Abandonment Case
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department says an 18-year-old has been cited after a puppy was abandoned along a county road north of Lincoln Friday afternoon. Deputies were sent to the intersection of 14th Street and McKelvie Road on a report of an abandoned dog. They found the puppy in a kennel that was left in a roadside ditch. The sheriff’s office says the 18-year-old was cited for neglect, animal abuse and littering, which can carry a $1,000 fine.
WOWT
Lincoln woman loses $18,000 in computer pop-up scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a computer pop-up scam where a woman lost $18,000. Wednesday evening a 56-year-old woman reported that she received a notice on her computer that it had been hacked and gave a number for her to call. According to LPD, the...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn woman saddened when friend victimized by scam
AUBURN – An Auburn woman escaped the latest telephone scammer, but says she was shocked to learn that an elderly friend did not. Rose Bowman said a caller told her someone had opened an Amazon account in her name. When she said she doesn’t even have a computer, the caller said he would connect her with a Federal Communications Commission agent to clear up the matter.
WOWT
Federal court sentences Nebraska residents to prison for drug, firearm crimes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Carlos...
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha Police releases timeline in West Omaha Target shooting
Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his replacement for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Uncle of Target shooting suspect begins mental health non-profit. The uncle of the Target shooting suspect has launched a mental health nonprofit focused on early intervention.
WOWT
Omaha Target shooting: Police detail timeline of events
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The police department on Friday released a detailed timeline of Tuesday’s active shooter scene at a west Omaha Target store. The timeline spans 17 minutes, from the time the shooter arrived at the store until Omaha Police said Officer Brian Vanerheiden shouted several commands at the gunman to drop his semi-automatic weapon before the fatal shot was fired.
North Platte Telegraph
Two Lincoln Police recruits were fired for cheating on academy exam, records show
Two former Lincoln Police recruits were dismissed from the department's police academy in November after they admitted to cheating on an exam, according to public records and police officials. Dalton Bell and Ethan Bruha, who were among 19 recruits to join the department in July 2022, were dismissed Nov. 9...
FBI Omaha warns of increase in sextortion cases targeting children and teens
On Thursday, the FBI's Field Office in Omaha drew attention to a growing threat against children and teens in our area.
KETV.com
Sarpy County sheriff details interactions with Target shooter, including confiscating a gun
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Questions continue about how Joseph Jones was able to obtain the AR-15-style rifle he used when heopened fire in a Target on Tuesday. Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis gave KETV NewsWatch 7 insight into the four encounters his department had with Jones and his family since 2017.
1011now.com
Beatrice couple receives car from stranger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need. Last month, a Beatrice woman and her fiancé had just had a baby and their only car was undrivable after it caught fire. But then, one man in their town with a big heart stepped up and saved the day.
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
KETV.com
Reclaiming belongings, customers and employees return to Target following active shooter incident
OMAHA, Neb. — For about two hours Wednesday, customers and Target employees reclaimed the belongings they left behind when police shot and killed a man wielding an AR-15-style rifleTuesday. People walked out of the store with cell phones, bags, and keys to their cars Wednesday. Omaha Police allowed people...
klkntv.com
85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
WOWT
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help. Because Joseph Jones was in and...
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
klkntv.com
Escaped inmate caught after crash in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An escaped inmate’s time on the run came to a crashing halt, authorities say. Robert Moss was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle crash in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He had disappeared from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Nov. 17,...
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
