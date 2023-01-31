ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Omaha woman found guilty of firearm-related charge

OMAHA, Neb. -- A woman from Omaha was found guilty in court for a firearm-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 40-year-old Kristen M. Patterson, of Omaha, was found guilty on Friday in federal court. She was convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and will have her sentencing on May 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Patterson could receive up to 10 years in prison on the firearm charge. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Large theatre fight prompts 'help an officer' call, teens arrested

OMAHA, Neb. — A 'help an officer' call ends with multiple teens arrested. It happened outside the Aksarben Cinema around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were originally called for a large group of teens fighting in a theater. The 'help an officer' call was just in case, officers...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Teenager Cited In Dog Abandonment Case

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department says an 18-year-old has been cited after a puppy was abandoned along a county road north of Lincoln Friday afternoon. Deputies were sent to the intersection of 14th Street and McKelvie Road on a report of an abandoned dog. They found the puppy in a kennel that was left in a roadside ditch. The sheriff’s office says the 18-year-old was cited for neglect, animal abuse and littering, which can carry a $1,000 fine.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Lincoln woman loses $18,000 in computer pop-up scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a computer pop-up scam where a woman lost $18,000. Wednesday evening a 56-year-old woman reported that she received a notice on her computer that it had been hacked and gave a number for her to call. According to LPD, the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn woman saddened when friend victimized by scam

AUBURN – An Auburn woman escaped the latest telephone scammer, but says she was shocked to learn that an elderly friend did not. Rose Bowman said a caller told her someone had opened an Amazon account in her name. When she said she doesn’t even have a computer, the caller said he would connect her with a Federal Communications Commission agent to clear up the matter.
AUBURN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Target shooting: Police detail timeline of events

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The police department on Friday released a detailed timeline of Tuesday’s active shooter scene at a west Omaha Target store. The timeline spans 17 minutes, from the time the shooter arrived at the store until Omaha Police said Officer Brian Vanerheiden shouted several commands at the gunman to drop his semi-automatic weapon before the fatal shot was fired.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Beatrice couple receives car from stranger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need. Last month, a Beatrice woman and her fiancé had just had a baby and their only car was undrivable after it caught fire. But then, one man in their town with a big heart stepped up and saved the day.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman

WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Escaped inmate caught after crash in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An escaped inmate’s time on the run came to a crashing halt, authorities say. Robert Moss was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle crash in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He had disappeared from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Nov. 17,...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
LINCOLN, NE

