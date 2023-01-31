ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

ClutchPoints

Manny Machado drops truth bomb on his Padres future

Manny Machado is not only looking ahead to the much-anticipated 2023 regular season, but he also has an eye on his future with the San Diego Padres. Machado has six years remaining on the 10-year, $300 million deal he signed off on in 2019, but he will have the opportunity to opt out of the […] The post Manny Machado drops truth bomb on his Padres future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland

Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Son of Roger Maris offers advice to Yankees' Aaron Judge

New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge and legend Roger Maris will forever be linked with each other. Maris' son has offered some advice to Judge ahead of this season. "Dad realized he was never gonna do what he did in 1961 again," Roger Maris Jr. told Dan Martin of the New York Post. "That year was an anomaly. I think Aaron realizes that, too. It’s not that he’s not capable of doing it, but you have to understand it was an amazing year and you can’t go to the park expecting to hit home runs."
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’

Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Joc Pederson’s 7-word take on potential for Giants in 2023 season will fire up fans

The San Francisco Giants did not have much to go their way over the course of the 2022 regular season. From the multitude of injury woes to the lackluster production from the bottom half of their lineup, the Giants ended up missing the postseason after finishing regular season play in third place in the National […] The post Joc Pederson’s 7-word take on potential for Giants in 2023 season will fire up fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season

BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers make intriguing Miguel Rojas move after Marlins trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas have reportedly agreed on a 2-year, $11 million contract extension, per Daniel Alvarez-Montes. The deal will go through 2024 and includes a $5 million club option for the 2025 campaign. Rojas, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins during the offseason, is set to serve in a utility […] The post Dodgers make intriguing Miguel Rojas move after Marlins trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

MLB Star Announces Decision To Leave America

Major League Baseball is widely considered the best professional baseball league in the world, where top talent want to come play, but baseball is also very popular in other countries, with other top leagues existing in both Japan and Korea.
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox acquire Red Sox minor league pitcher of the year

The White Sox acquired right-hander Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for righty Theo Denlinger. Both teams announced the trade, and the White Sox also announced that right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to create roster space. Boston designated German for assignment earlier this week in a...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season

When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

