Kyle Richards Reacts to Lisa Vanderpump RHOBH Return Rumors
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 cast could see the comeback of one of Bravo's biggest stars. Following the departures of stars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, RHOBH alum Lisa...
Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"
Rickey Smiley is reeling from the death of his 32-year-old son, Brandon Smiley. The comedian opened up about his grief in an emotional video recently posted on Instagram. In the 11-minute clip,...
Jessica Simpson Recalls a Secret Affair With a “Massive Movie Star”
Jessica Simpson just proved that this tea is made for spilling. The singer revealed that "a massive movie star" tried to seduce her, detailing the experience in her new short story for Amazon...
Nikki Bella Reveals Son Matteo Vomited During Her & Artem's Wedding
One very important person was missing from Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's walk down the aisle. The couple exclusively revealed on the Jan. 2 episode of E! News their 2-year-old son Matteo...
Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Vows to "Let Go of the Anger" Towards Ex Ryan Edwards
Watch: Maci Bookout on Returning to Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Change your attitude and it could change your life. Ever since appearing on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, Maci Bookout McKinney has documented her complicated relationship with ex Ryan Edwards. Now, as the pair struggles to co-parent their 14-year-old son Bentley, Maci is hoping to make a change.
Cher and Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Have Date Night at Pre-Grammys Party
Watch: Shania Twain ADMIRES Fellow Female Artists: Cher, Madonna & More. Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards have got each other on date night, babe. Cher, 76, and Alexander, 36, stepped out together for a party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 3 ahead of the 2023 Grammys. The pair were seen smiling while walking hand-in-hand outside Matsuhisa.
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Tarek El Moussa
Ring that Selling Sunset bell because this agent just closed the deal on expanding her family. Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa officially welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Jan. 31. They shared the news on Feb. 2 along with a photo of the little one in their arms.
You'll Be Soaring, Flying Over Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker's Romance
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker finally found what they've been looking for. The High School Musical actress and baseball player have gotten engaged after more than two years of dating, according...
RHONJ: Dolores Catania "Wasn't Surprised" Teresa Giudice Didn't Ask Melissa Gorga to Be in Wedding
Watch: Dolores Catania Talks Teresa Giudice, Marriage & RHONJ Season 13. Dolores Catania is giving her take on the wedding day drama between BFF Teresa Giudice and co-star Melissa Gorga. While some Real Housewives of New Jersey fans might have been surprised that Teresa didn't ask her sister-in-law to be...
The Jaw-Dropping Story Behind Sid and Nancy, Punk Rock's Most Tragic Romance
Watch: See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's ICONIC Halloween Costumes. Every Halloween, you can bet at least one celebrity couple is going to dress up like Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. In 2021, it was Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who, in case you didn't get the memo, are ravenously...
Kylie Jenner Shares New Footage of Son Aire in Sweet Birthday Post
Kylie Jenner's precious birthday tribute to her son may leave you floating on air. The Kardashians star celebrated Aire's first birthday Feb. 2 by sharing an adorable video to Instagram. Set to Christina Perri's rendition of "You Are My Sunshine," the post featured never-before-seen footage of Kylie and Aire, including clips of them visiting the beach, playing on the swings, sharing sweet cuddles and him smiling in his car seat.
Demi Lovato & Jutes Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Grammys Bash
Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes are red carpet cool for the winter. The two attended Clive Davis' annual star-studded pre-Grammys gala together Feb. 4. The event, which took place one day before...
John Legend Teases His Future on The Voice
John Legend is taking a break from NBC's The Voice. But as he exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez ahead of the season 23 premiere, "I won't be here this season, but I'll be back." The new season—which premieres March 6—will see the return of coaches Blake Shelton and...
RHOC’s Emily Simpson Explains Her Plastic Surgery Decision
Emily Simpson is still managing to wrangle a family of nine while looking like a ten. After recently opting for a lower face/neck lift, the Real Housewives of Orange County star decided to share...
QVC Host David Venable Debuts 70-Pound Weight Loss Amid Journey to Be His "Best Self"
David Venable's latest milestone deserves a happy dance. One year after beginning his health journey, the QVC host celebrated the progress he has made by sharing before and after photos of his transformation. "On February 3, 2022…I met with my doctor and we had a very direct conversation about my...
Mario Cantone Tells How And Just Like That... Season 2 Keeps Willie Garson's Memory Alive
Watch: "And Just Like That…" Teases Carrie & Aidan's REUNION. And just like that, it's almost time for the Sex and the City revival to be back on your television screens. Mario Cantone has teased what to expect from And Just Like That... when it eventually returns for season two. He spoke exclusively to E! News at the 7th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City where he discussed filming without his late co-star, Willie Garson.
Inside the Turmoil of Whitney Houston’s Shocking Death
Watch: Remembering Whitney Houston 11 Years Later: E! News Rewind. When Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael referred to the Beverly Hilton as "the hotel that killed Whitney Houston," attendees were still rustling around to get to their seats. Many in the room may have missed it in the moment, even though it resonated loud and clear on TV.
The 2023 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here
Music's most-anticipated list of nominees is finally here in full. The nominations for the 2023 Grammys were announced on Nov. 15, and the star-studded list for the ceremony, which will air on...
The MixtapE! Presents Maluma, Marc Anthony and More New Music Musts
Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
