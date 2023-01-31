ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Vows to "Let Go of the Anger" Towards Ex Ryan Edwards

Watch: Maci Bookout on Returning to Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Change your attitude and it could change your life. Ever since appearing on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, Maci Bookout McKinney has documented her complicated relationship with ex Ryan Edwards. Now, as the pair struggles to co-parent their 14-year-old son Bentley, Maci is hoping to make a change.
Kylie Jenner Shares New Footage of Son Aire in Sweet Birthday Post

Kylie Jenner's precious birthday tribute to her son may leave you floating on air. The Kardashians star celebrated Aire's first birthday Feb. 2 by sharing an adorable video to Instagram. Set to Christina Perri's rendition of "You Are My Sunshine," the post featured never-before-seen footage of Kylie and Aire, including clips of them visiting the beach, playing on the swings, sharing sweet cuddles and him smiling in his car seat.
John Legend Teases His Future on The Voice

John Legend is taking a break from NBC's The Voice. But as he exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez ahead of the season 23 premiere, "I won't be here this season, but I'll be back." The new season—which premieres March 6—will see the return of coaches Blake Shelton and...
Mario Cantone Tells How And Just Like That... Season 2 Keeps Willie Garson's Memory Alive

Watch: "And Just Like That…" Teases Carrie & Aidan's REUNION. And just like that, it's almost time for the Sex and the City revival to be back on your television screens. Mario Cantone has teased what to expect from And Just Like That... when it eventually returns for season two. He spoke exclusively to E! News at the 7th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City where he discussed filming without his late co-star, Willie Garson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside the Turmoil of Whitney Houston’s Shocking Death

Watch: Remembering Whitney Houston 11 Years Later: E! News Rewind. When Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael referred to the Beverly Hilton as "the hotel that killed Whitney Houston," attendees were still rustling around to get to their seats. Many in the room may have missed it in the moment, even though it resonated loud and clear on TV.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The 2023 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

Music's most-anticipated list of nominees is finally here in full. The nominations for the 2023 Grammys were announced on Nov. 15, and the star-studded list for the ceremony, which will air on...
The MixtapE! Presents Maluma, Marc Anthony and More New Music Musts

Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
