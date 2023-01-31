ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins set up new radio network, but games will remain on ESPN Radio in West Palm

By Hal Habib, Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago
The Dolphins announced a new radio broadcast partner with a new flagship station … but listeners in Palm Beach County will hardly notice a change.

The Dolphins already have a deal with Good Karma Broadcasting to carry games in the Palm Beach market, so games will continue to air on ESPN West Palm (106.3 FM) and Deportes Radio (760 AM).

Farther south, fans will be affected by the move.

Games will now air on Fox Sports (WINZ-940AM) and Big 105.9 (WBGG) in the Dade-Broward market as part of the contract with iHeartMedia, which carried the Dolphins from 2010-15. Coverage will include pregame, postgame and weekly shows.

The gameday team will remain Jimmy Cefalo (play by play), Joe Rose (analyst) and Kim Bokamper (analyst/sideline reporter).

The Dolphins and iHeartMedia plan to set up a network of stations throughout Florida, Puerto Rico and Hawaii — an obvious response to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s popularity.

Dolphins reporter Hal Habib can be reached athhabib@pbpost.com and followed on Twitter@gunnerhal.

Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

