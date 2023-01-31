ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, NC

Man shot outside gym in Lowell

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
 5 days ago
A 20-year-old was shot outside a gym in Lowell on Monday evening, according to the Lowell Police Department.

The shooting occurred at Ultimate Fitness at 1609 Westover Street at 9:03 p.m., according to a police report. Police found Jalen Williams, 20, of Gastonia, inside the gym with multiple gunshot wounds.

Multiple people ran from the area after the shooting, and police were unable to find any of them. Police believe they ran to a vehicle and drove off.

Williams was hospitalized. He was reported to be in stable condition Monday morning.

No further information was released.

The gym where the shooting occurred sits next to Iconz Bar. Five people were arrested last summer after a shooting outside the bar in May that damaged several buildings and vehicles.

