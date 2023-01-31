Gaylord's Meghan Keen wins GHT Player of the Week

GAYLORD ― This past week may not have been filled with the usual performances expected from a Gaylord Herald Times Player of the Week winner.

This week's voting results say more about the player than their play.

Gaylord senior Meghan Keen had been putting together another solid year from her post position in her final high school athletic season. If things had gone as expected, Keen would've continued to lead a competitive GHS girls' team into the thick of the Big North schedule and the postseason.

Unfortunately, the world of sports is notorious for bringing the unexpected.

After turning in seven points, four rebounds and four assists against Traverse City Central on Tuesday, Keen's season came to an abrupt halt as a lower leg injury has seemingly sidelined her for the remainder of her final season.

While the Gaylord team will undoubtedly miss what she brings to the team on the floor, averaging 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals per game before the injury, head coach Kelli Parker says what they'll miss most is her infectious energy and love for the game.

"She was our general on the floor, the one everyone looked to for confidence, communication and pep talks," coach Parker said in a Facebook post. "...Meg, I know you'll still be cheering us on and even helping me coach, but I want to personally thank you for your hard work, your dedication, your trust in the program, your love for your teammates and of course your ability to make everyone laugh."

Keen was a first-team All-Big North selection after a solid junior season where she averaged 11.2 points per game along with a team-high seven rebounds.

She was all over the stat sheet in multiple games this season as well, scoring a season-high 18 points earlier this month against Sault Ste. Marie, 16 points in a win over St. Ignace LaSalle and 15 points in a win over Charlevoix.