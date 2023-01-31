ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe man responsible for hit-and-run incident while intoxicated, deputies say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdX1T_0kXYJKkD00

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reckless driver, which resulted in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of Twin City Pawn Shop. According to deputies, the caller followed the suspect’s vehicle to the intersection of New Natchitoches Road and Arthur Street where authorities initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Authorities then made contact with the suspect, 36-year-old German A. Gomez, and detected an alcoholic beverage on his breath. Gomez also had a swaying balance.

After Gomez allegedly performed poorly on the field sobriety test, he was placed under arrest and charged with Hit and Run Driving, Operating Vehicle while Intoxicated, and Driving without a License.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities locate 8 pounds of narcotics in Ouachita Parish home; suspect arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, agents with the Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check on Oak Circle. Upon arrival, agents made contact with 37-year-old Marcus J. Jacobs and began searching the home. According to authorities, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana was […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe man arrested for allegedly falsely reporting shooting at Pecanland Mall

UPDATE (02/01/2023): On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Curtis Lee Lewis was taken into custody for falsely reporting a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on January 12, 2023. On January 12, 2023, investigators of the Monroe Police Department discovered a Facebook post that...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested for charges of assault

Ruston Police arrested a 66-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly punched and choked a woman. James Clemons of Ruston was charged with domestic abuse battery involving strangulation. The female victim told officers she was cooking corn dogs when Clemons came in the kitchen and asked her what she was cooking....
RUSTON, LA
K945

Woman Killed in Traffic Accident in Bienville Parish

Police say a Jonesboro woman was killed in a traffic accident Thursday morning. The wreck happened at about 10:30 a.m.on LA Hwy 507 west of LA Hwy 9. The collision involved three cars. Troopers say 40-year-old Melissia Bolyer was killed in the wreck. State Police Released This Statement:. "The initial...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Bastrop police search for suspect accused of attempted homicide

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tresean Purdy. Purdy is wanted for the charges of attempted second-degree homicide and illegal discharge of a weapon. If anyone has information on Purdy’s whereabouts, contact BPD at (318)-281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers...
BASTROP, LA
KTBS

Jonesboro woman killed in Bienville Parish crash

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. – A woman was killed following a crash around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Louisiana State Police said Troop G began investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9. This crash claimed the life of Melissia Bolyer, 40. The initial investigation...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KSLA

Woman from Arkansas killed in NWLA crash involving two 18-wheelers

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Jonesboro lost her life in a crash in northwest Louisiana Thursday morning. On Feb. 2 around 10:30 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 507 west of Highway 9. As a result of the wreck, Melissia Bolyer, 40, was killed.
JONESBORO, LA
ktalnews.com

Woman dies in Bienville Parish crash with 18-wheeler

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say a multi-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish claimed a woman’s life when a semi struck her. Louisiana State Police say 40-year-old Melissia Bolyer, of Jonesboro, was killed when she was hit by a semi Thursday morning. Officials say the three-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Tennessee men sentenced to federal prison for transporting 25 pounds of cocaine in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 20, 2021, a vehicle was stopped by Louisiana State Police for a traffic violation in Ouachita Parish, La. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with the driver, 21-year-old Jayln Thompson, and the passenger, 21-year-old Derek Tipps. The story given to authorities by the vehicle occupants raised suspicions and […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests between January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of threatening Family Dollar Store worker after being questioned about motor oil; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 AM, officers of the Richwood Police Department were called to a Family Dollar Store on Richwood Road #2 in reference to a disturbance. According to authorities, they learned that the store manager questioned 56-year-old Janners […]
RICHWOOD, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Simsboro traffic stop yields wanted man

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winnsboro man Monday night after a traffic stop in Simsboro. James Hollis, 32, was arrested after he was stopped on U. S. 80 for an equipment violation at about 11:30 p.m. A records check showed Hollis did not have a driver’s license and was wanted on bench warrants from Third District Court.
SIMSBORO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop man arrested for 2020 double homicide, officials confirm

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. (01/31/2023): On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department confirmed that Zyheim Tyquin Butcher was arrested for November 29, 2020, double homicide that took place on Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Butcher was charged with two counts of Second-Degree Homicide. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November […]
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Three female juveniles lead Farmerville Police Department on high speed chase with stolen car; arrested

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 30th, 2023, the Farmerville Police Department was notified about a vehicle that was stolen from the Eastside Hills Apartments around 12:40 AM.  The owner of the vehicle informed authorities that she left the car running while she went inside her apartment. While she was inside the apartment, unidentified […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
fgazette.com

UPSO nets drug arrests from undercover operations

Union Parish Sheriff ’s deputies have been working to remove and keep illegal drugs from the streets of Union Parish. Recent undercover activities have resulted in several narcotics arrests. “We remain vigilant and are working hard to battle the drug issues in Union Parish,” UP Sheriff Dusty Gates said. “This is an ongoing issue, and our deputies are committed to this task to protect the citizens of this parish.”
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

69K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy