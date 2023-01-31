ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
 3 days ago
The Charlotte Hornets (15-36) face the Milwaukee Bucks (33-17) on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Hornets vs. Bucks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Hornets defeated the Miami Heat 122-117 on Sunday to cover as 5.5-point home underdogs. Charlotte is currently on a 2-game win streak and has won 4 of its last 6 games.

The Bucks handily beat the New Orleans Pelicans 135-110 on Sunday and covered as 10.5-point favorites at home. Milwaukee is on a 4-game win streak and won 3 of those games by 10 or more points.

These teams have split 2 meetings this season straight up and against the spread, with the Over/Under also going 1-1. They most recently met Jan. 6 in Milwaukee as Charlotte escaped with a 138-109 victory as a 10-point underdog and the Over (229.5) connected.

Hornets at Bucks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:12 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Hornets +475 (bet $100 to win $475) | Bucks -650 (bet $650 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Hornets +10.5 (-102) | Bucks -10.5 (-118)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 243.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Hornets at Bucks key injuries

Hornets

  • F Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) out

Bucks

  • F Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable
  • F Bobby Portis (knee) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Hornets at Bucks picks and predictions

Prediction

Bucks 122, Hornets 113

AVOID.

Wagering on the Bucks (-650) to win at home at the current odds isn’t worth doing considering the minimal profit you’ll receive if they come away with the victory.

LEAN HORNETS +10.5 (-102).

This is a massive number to cover for the Bucks. With G LaMelo Ball back on the court for the Hornets, I expect them to keep it close enough to cover the spread.

Charlotte is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 meetings against Milwaukee and the Bucks are 4-5 ATS in their 9 games this season when favored by 10 or more points.

While both of these teams are top 12 in pace, the Hornets own the 2nd-worst offensive rating in the NBA, so UNDER 243.5 (-108) is how I’m playing the total.

