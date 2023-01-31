Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

The Charlotte Hornets (15-36) face the Milwaukee Bucks (33-17) on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Hornets vs. Bucks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Hornets defeated the Miami Heat 122-117 on Sunday to cover as 5.5-point home underdogs. Charlotte is currently on a 2-game win streak and has won 4 of its last 6 games.

The Bucks handily beat the New Orleans Pelicans 135-110 on Sunday and covered as 10.5-point favorites at home. Milwaukee is on a 4-game win streak and won 3 of those games by 10 or more points.

These teams have split 2 meetings this season straight up and against the spread, with the Over/Under also going 1-1. They most recently met Jan. 6 in Milwaukee as Charlotte escaped with a 138-109 victory as a 10-point underdog and the Over (229.5) connected.

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Hornets at Bucks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:12 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Hornets +475 (bet $100 to win $475) | Bucks -650 (bet $650 to win $100)

: Hornets +475 (bet $100 to win $475) | Bucks -650 (bet $650 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Hornets +10.5 (-102) | Bucks -10.5 (-118)

: Hornets +10.5 (-102) | Bucks -10.5 (-118) Over/Under (O/U): 243.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Hornets at Bucks key injuries

Hornets

F Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) out

Bucks

F Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable

(knee) probable F Bobby Portis (knee) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Hornets at Bucks picks and predictions

Prediction

Bucks 122, Hornets 113

AVOID.

Wagering on the Bucks (-650) to win at home at the current odds isn’t worth doing considering the minimal profit you’ll receive if they come away with the victory.

LEAN HORNETS +10.5 (-102).

This is a massive number to cover for the Bucks. With G LaMelo Ball back on the court for the Hornets, I expect them to keep it close enough to cover the spread.

Charlotte is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 meetings against Milwaukee and the Bucks are 4-5 ATS in their 9 games this season when favored by 10 or more points.

While both of these teams are top 12 in pace, the Hornets own the 2nd-worst offensive rating in the NBA, so UNDER 243.5 (-108) is how I’m playing the total.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.