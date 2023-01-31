Read full article on original website
31-year-old arrested in Sioux Falls robbery Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old was arrested after a Thursday evening robbery in Sioux Falls. Police say the robbery occurred around 8:45 p.m. at the Kum & Go gas station on 11th street and Grange. The suspect, Cody Woundedshield of Sioux Falls, told an employee he had...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls casino robber with $100,000 warrant arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man wanted for four casino robberies was arrested Thursday. The Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Domach Khai Thursday with assistance from South Dakota DCI. Khai was wanted for Robbery in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, and...
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
KELOLAND TV
Police make arrest in O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last month. Police say Shace Lookinghorse was at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 27. When he went to leave the store, without paying for items, an employee stopped him. According...
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to overnight fire in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The first arriving crews arrived around 2:20 a.m. and found the structure fully engulfed. The structure, located on East Hayes Place, collapsed inward shortly after Sioux Falls Fire...
kelo.com
House collapses during early morning fire in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A house fire in Sioux Falls Friday morning resulted in the home completely collapsing. Fire crews were called at about 2:20 a.m. to a home in the 4000 block of E Hayes Place. The first arriving police and fire units confirmed that 100% of...
KELOLAND TV
No injuries reported after plane crash in Yankton County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says there are no injuries reported after a plane was found upside down on Lake Marindahl. The sheriff’s office says they were called to Lake Marindahl Saturday for a possible plane crash. On scene, authorities found the pilot and a plane that was upside down on the frozen lake. Authorities say the pilot was making a non-stop emergency stop on the lake. The plane’s ski hit snow which caused the plane to flip over on its top.
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
KELOLAND TV
Good samaritans save man; Legislative Coffee sessions kick off; Mainly quiet Sunday for weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, February 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Quick action by some good samaritans saved an elderly man and his dog from the icy water in northwest Iowa Saturday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Baltic family loses home in fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic. According to the homeowner, three crews from the surrounding area responded to the fire, but some hoses froze in the frigid temperatures. The family says everyone is safe, but they did lose...
KELOLAND TV
Kaylee’s Crusade expedites changes at Harrisburg railroad crossing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Less than two months after a fatal train crash near Harrisburg, an effort to increase safety at the intersection is now paying off. The family of Jen and Kaylee Torgerson started Kaylee’s Crusade for Change shortly after the mother and daughter were killed in the December crash. Now they’re grateful to learn their crusade is already bringing results.
q957.com
Drug bust in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug dealer is behind bars in Brookings. A traffic stop on Interstate 29 north of Brookings led to a drug arrest. Officers seized approximately 150 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of crack cocaine, 1.4 grams of heroin, and $2,000 cash. A 2-year-old child was...
KELOLAND TV
Legislative Coffee sessions kick off at Southeast Tech
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) –The first of three Legislative Coffee sessions in Sioux Falls took place this morning at Southeast Tech. Lawmakers from Minnehaha and Lincoln County gathered at the Hub to hear thoughts and questions from attendees. Several topics brought forward by the audience included education, voting rights,...
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60
Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
dakotanewsnow.com
After a three-year hiatus, MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 29th annual Lifescape MallWalk took place on Saturday at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. The event returns in 2023 after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants that raised or donated at least $50 were given a commemorative T-shirt. The...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect acquitted in 2020 murder trial
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls murder trial has wrapped up and the jury acquitted the suspect of the most serious crimes. On Tuesday, jurors found Ryan Aadland not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter. The jury only convicted him of possessing a gun after...
KELOLAND TV
An inside look at overnight snow removal efforts in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Removing snow from Sioux Falls streets has been an ongoing task since mid-December. Crews are still working around the clock to widen streets and clear boulevards. Several feet of snow are piled up along city streets from some big storms this winter. And that’s...
KELOLAND TV
Second Crumbl Cookies to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dawley Farm Crumbl Cookies on the east side of Sioux Falls will open Friday, Feb. 10. The store is located at 820 S. Highline Place. Store owners, Brock Stokes and Heather Berry, said in a news release that the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
