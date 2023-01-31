YMCA Youth Service Bureau receives $35,000 health care grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The YMCA Youth Service Bureau is receiving a $35,000 grant from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation to provide the youth with access to health care.

The grant directly funds youth advocates of the YMCA, who develop personal relationships with the youth in the community and steer them toward a successful future.

Amy Just, Executive Director of the YMCA Youth Service Bureau, aspires for the program to help vulnernable, young people find the value of their life and advocate for others.

“Ultimately, programs that the YMCA Youth Service Bureau offers help participants find meaning in (their) life and look toward the future with hope,” Just said.

The participants are connected to medical, mental health and spiritual providers, along with transportation to care, food and housing assistance and other social services.

To learn more about the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, you can visit the Fort Wayne YMCA website.

