Read full article on original website
Related
Teen dies in hospital after apparent overdose at Arlington high school
A teen is dead after police say he was found in a bathroom at an Arlington County high school suffering from an apparent overdose.
fox5dc.com
Teen student dies in hospital after apparent overdose at Wakefield High School
ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a teenage student, who apparently overdosed earlier this week at Wakefield High School, has died. The Arlington County Police Department said the teen died Thursday at the hospital. FOX 5 learned on Friday that the student who died was Sergio...
Police: Man inappropriately touched children at community swimming pool, arrested and charged
STERLING, Va. — Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for assault after he allegedly inappropriately touched two children at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool. Friday morning around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the community swimming pool in Sterling, Virginia for a report of...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in Wakefield High School trespassing incident
ARLINGTON, Va. - An 18-year-old man is charged with trespassing at Wakefield High School in Arlington, marking the second major incident to happen at the school this week. According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were to reports of a trespasser at the school, located in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
'Say his name, Sergio Flores' | Student who reportedly overdosed at Wakefield High School dies
ARLINGTON, Va. — A student who reportedly overdosed in a bathroom at Wakefield High School on Tuesday has died, officials told WUSA9 on Thursday night. The Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) told WUSA9 that the student was a freshman special education English learner. PTSA President Judith Davis said the...
Man in critical condition after shooting outside a restaurant in Arlington County
ARLINGTON, Va. — A shooting in Arlington, Virginia, sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike around 12:53 a.m. According to Arlington County police, responding officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid.
fox5dc.com
Wakefield High School parents express concern after apparent student overdose
ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents are questioning school administration after a student was found unconscious in a bathroom at Wakefield High School due to an apparent drug overdose. FOX 5 has learned that parents are concerned they are in the dark about what’s going on inside the Arlington high school, adding that the situation is difficult and out of control.
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
NBC Washington
No Jail Time for Virginia Teacher, Aide Accused of Abusing Disabled Students
A former teacher and teacher's aide in Fairfax County, Virginia, accused of abusing non-verbal disabled children will receive no jail time. Cylmeera Gastav and her assistant Cecelia Benavides worked at Freedom Hill Elementary School in what's known as an IDS classroom, working with students who have severe disabilities. They were originally charged with cruelty and injuries to children and assault and battery.
mocoshow.com
Police and Family Concerned For Missing 78-Year-Old
UPDATE: Nider Raj Pahwa has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nider Raj Pahwa, a missing 78-year-old from Potomac. Pahwa was last seen on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 1:46 p.m., leaving the 9800 block of Conestoga Way, walking towards River Road.
fox5dc.com
Wakefield High School cancels classes after several alarming incidents
ARLINGTON, Va. - Wakefield High School will be closed for instruction on Friday. The school made the announcement Thursday after dealing with a student who seemingly overdosed in a bathroom, two separate lockdowns, and there were reports of a possible trespasser on school grounds this week. Emotions ran high at...
fox5dc.com
13-year-old student brings loaded gun into Prince George’s County middle school classroom: police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities are investigating after they say a 13-year-old student brought a loaded handgun into a Prince George's County middle school classroom. Officers say they were called to William Wirt Middle School in the Hyattsville area around 11:40 a.m. Thursday after a student alerted school security to the situation.
fox5dc.com
16-year-olds arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two teenagers from D.C. are charged in an armed carjacking that happened on Thursday in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, officers responded around 1:40 a.m. to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover. Once there, they learned...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County teenager accused of making anti-Semitic calls to Jewish center: police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County teenager is accused of making harassing and anti-Semitic phone calls to a Jewish center, according to police. The Montgomery County Police Department said on December 20, 2022 a staff member from the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center, located at the 11300 block of Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda, reported to officers that the center received multiple calls from a person using ant-Semitic language.
fox5dc.com
DC man charged with abducting girlfriend dies hours after arrest at Northwest police station
A suspect who was charged for allegedly abducting his girlfriend at gunpoint in D.C., died while in police custody at a District holding cell, hours after being arrested. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the details on the investigation into his death.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Prince George’s County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances of a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The victim is 21-year-old Neeko Dukes of Washington, DC. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:15 am, officers...
Teen left home alone escapes house fire in Prince William County
MANASSAS, Va. — A 14-year-old who was left home alone escaped without injuries Friday when a house caught fire in Manassas, Virginia. Crews with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Gray Fox Trail, in the Lake Jackson Area of Manassas, just after 5 p.m.
$125 fine, no jail time for driver who killed an 86-year-old grandfather in a distracted driving accident; family outraged
HERNDON, Va. — A Northern Virginia family wants laws changed after a distracted driver caused an accident that killed an 86-year-old grandfather and war veteran. The driver walked away from court with just a small fine and not a single day of jail time. “We were confused. We were...
fox5dc.com
16-year-old shot in Germantown in critical condition
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A 16-year-old is in critical condition in the hospital after police say he was shot Thursday in a Germantown neighborhood. The shooting happened along Demetrias Way near Wisteria Drive, police said, near several townhouses in the Churchill Village South community. Montgomery County police said around 4:15 p.m....
rockvillenights.com
Assault at restaurant in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Comments / 1