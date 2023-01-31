ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
fox5dc.com

Suspect arrested in Wakefield High School trespassing incident

ARLINGTON, Va. - An 18-year-old man is charged with trespassing at Wakefield High School in Arlington, marking the second major incident to happen at the school this week. According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were to reports of a trespasser at the school, located in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man in critical condition after shooting outside a restaurant in Arlington County

ARLINGTON, Va. — A shooting in Arlington, Virginia, sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike around 12:53 a.m. According to Arlington County police, responding officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Wakefield High School parents express concern after apparent student overdose

ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents are questioning school administration after a student was found unconscious in a bathroom at Wakefield High School due to an apparent drug overdose. FOX 5 has learned that parents are concerned they are in the dark about what’s going on inside the Arlington high school, adding that the situation is difficult and out of control.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

No Jail Time for Virginia Teacher, Aide Accused of Abusing Disabled Students

A former teacher and teacher's aide in Fairfax County, Virginia, accused of abusing non-verbal disabled children will receive no jail time. Cylmeera Gastav and her assistant Cecelia Benavides worked at Freedom Hill Elementary School in what's known as an IDS classroom, working with students who have severe disabilities. They were originally charged with cruelty and injuries to children and assault and battery.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Police and Family Concerned For Missing 78-Year-Old

UPDATE: Nider Raj Pahwa has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nider Raj Pahwa, a missing 78-year-old from Potomac. Pahwa was last seen on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 1:46 p.m., leaving the 9800 block of Conestoga Way, walking towards River Road.
POTOMAC, MD
fox5dc.com

Wakefield High School cancels classes after several alarming incidents

ARLINGTON, Va. - Wakefield High School will be closed for instruction on Friday. The school made the announcement Thursday after dealing with a student who seemingly overdosed in a bathroom, two separate lockdowns, and there were reports of a possible trespasser on school grounds this week. Emotions ran high at...
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County teenager accused of making anti-Semitic calls to Jewish center: police

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County teenager is accused of making harassing and anti-Semitic phone calls to a Jewish center, according to police. The Montgomery County Police Department said on December 20, 2022 a staff member from the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center, located at the 11300 block of Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda, reported to officers that the center received multiple calls from a person using ant-Semitic language.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

16-year-old shot in Germantown in critical condition

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A 16-year-old is in critical condition in the hospital after police say he was shot Thursday in a Germantown neighborhood. The shooting happened along Demetrias Way near Wisteria Drive, police said, near several townhouses in the Churchill Village South community. Montgomery County police said around 4:15 p.m....
GERMANTOWN, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at restaurant in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy