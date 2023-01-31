ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Man wanted in PA, Jamestown located by police

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man wanted in both Pennsylvania and Jamestown was taken into custody in Chautauqua County.

Early Tuesday morning around 4 a.m., Jamestown police say they were patrolling in the area of the E. 2nd Street 7-Eleven when Dakota Proestler walked into a store.

In addition to warrants from the city, the 23-year-old Jamestown man also had a warrant from the Warren County Sheriff’s office in Pennsylvania. Police say Proestler was wanted for alleged retail theft.

Officers took him into custody and brought him to the Jamestown City Jail to be held pending arraignment. In addition to his warrants, Proestler was charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

