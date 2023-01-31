Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC SubwaysAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Police: 17-year-old driver charged with DWI after 2 injured in Dix Hills crash
News 12 was told the 17-year-old driver was with three passengers going eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway.
trumbulltimes.com
Teen, 16, stabbed by his older brother outside Trumbull Mall, police say
TRUMBULL— A Bridgeport resident is in custody after police say he stabbed his 16-year-old brother while the two were leaving the Trumbull Mall Saturday night. Jovanie Hall, 18, of Glen Circle, Bridgeport, was taken into custody at his home a short while after police found his 16-year-old brother with multiple stab wounds at the Trumbull Mall, according to Trumbull Lt. Brian Weir.
longislandbusiness.com
Uniondale Woman Sentenced to 7-15 Years in Prison for Drunk Driving Crash that Killed Man
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Uniondale woman was sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and related charges stemming from a May 2021 drunk-driving crash that killed a man seated in a parked car. Tasha Brown, 29, pleaded guilty on...
Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police.
fox5ny.com
Mother arrested in death of son, 2, found buried in Connecticut park
CONNECTICUT - Police in Stamford, Connecticut have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. According to police, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday in connection to the death of her son, Liam...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested
On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
35-Year-Old Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Car On Route 7 In Norwalk
Police have launched a homicide investigation after it was determined a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Fairfield County did not die as a result of an accident. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Connecticut State Police troopers assigned to Troop G in...
Police investigating apparent murder suicide involving retired NYPD officer in Brooklyn
Recently retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job was found dead in her home, along with her longtime boyfriend Alex Delone.
talkofthesound.com
Popular Westchester Chef Arrested by New Rochelle Police for Drunk Driving —without a Drivers License
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 3, 2023) — Brian MacMenamin, 56, of New Rochelle, NY was arrested this past summer by New Rochelle Police and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated – 1st Offense. MacMenamin has been the chef at MacMenamin’s Grill...
14-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the shooting of the son of a high-ranking police official from Westchester County. The boy, whose name and address was not provided due to his age, was picked up on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the Bronx, said the New York City Police Department.
Fatal Crash ID: Man Struck By Compact SUV Near Nesconset Intersection
The identity has been released of a person killed in a crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in Nesconset. A 27-year-old Nesconset woman was driving a 2005 Honda CR-V on eastbound Nesconset Highway, east of Terry Road, when her vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.
Police: Driver recovering from serious injuries following crash in West Islip
Police say a driver in a BMW was driving westbound when the car crashed into an eastbound Toyota Sedan attempting to turn left into a parking lot.
Man, 27, charged for assault during arrest after traffic stop on Long Island
Officials arrested a man for an assault that occurred during an arrest following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Long Island, authorities said.
Duo Charged With Fatally Shooting 17-Year-Old In Mount Vernon, Police Say
Two men have been charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old in Westchester County nearly two years ago, police said. The shooting happened in Mount Vernon on May 6, 2021, around 10:40 a.m., when police found 17-year-old Anthony Boyd Jr. with gunshot wounds to his chest at 34 South 8th Ave. Boyd was then taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he later died.
Holbrook Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In SUV After 3-Vehicle Lake Ronkonkoma Crash
A woman has been accused of driving drunk with her young son in the SUV after a multi-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection.The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Lake Ronkonkoma.The woman was driving a 2022 Chevrolet SUV southbound on Hawkins Avenue, just north of Sm…
Pedestrian on LI highway fatally struck by SUV
Suffolk County police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night, authorities said.
Mount Vernon woman was only surviving passenger of high-speed crash: ‘She’s a miracle’
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 20-year-old Mount Vernon man has pleaded not guilty after two people died in a car crash in 2021 while he was behind the wheel, according to prosecutors. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced charges against Anthony Rose. He was allegedly driving without a license and with his headlights […]
Police: 5 people arrested for string of Nassau home burglaries
Police say the group burglarized a Westbury home, a Herricks home, three Lake Success homes, and another four in Syosset.
Man, 34, charged for stabbing fellow customer at LI deli following brawl: cops
A 34-year-old man was stabbed during a brawl inside a Nassau County deli, police said Wednesday.
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
Comments / 0