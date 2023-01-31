ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Stream, NY

Teen, 16, stabbed by his older brother outside Trumbull Mall, police say

TRUMBULL— A Bridgeport resident is in custody after police say he stabbed his 16-year-old brother while the two were leaving the Trumbull Mall Saturday night. Jovanie Hall, 18, of Glen Circle, Bridgeport, was taken into custody at his home a short while after police found his 16-year-old brother with multiple stab wounds at the Trumbull Mall, according to Trumbull Lt. Brian Weir.
TRUMBULL, CT
Mother arrested in death of son, 2, found buried in Connecticut park

CONNECTICUT - Police in Stamford, Connecticut have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park. According to police, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday in connection to the death of her son, Liam...
STAMFORD, CT
NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested

On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Community Policy