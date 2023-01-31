ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge Dog Fighting Operation in Detroit Busted, 130+ Dogs Rescued

133 dogs were recently rescued from a huge dog fighting operation in Detroit. It's believed to be the largest operation to combat dogfighting in Michigan's history. Even though it's believed all 133 dogs will survive, Bark Nation, an animal nonprofit out of Detroit is asking for urgent donations to help care for the dogs. They believe that with daily care and post-seizure work, it'll cost more than $74,000. So far (as of writing this article), they've managed to raise just over $38K.
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?

Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
Flint’s Bishop Airport Receives $3.5M Grant To Make Major Repairs

One of the best things about the Genesee County area is Flint's Bishop International Airport. The convenience of avoiding intense traffic to Detroit or, the ease of getting through security and exiting after arrival. It's quick & efficient... and now, receiving a much-needed repair funding. What upgrades will Bishop International...
A Look Back At 9 Classic Flint TV Commercials

If you are a Michigander from the Flint area or Saginaw area - chances are if I say Al Kessel you know exactly who that is. How do we know him? From his TV commercials for Kessel Food Markets. What about Mel Farr? Now there is a blast from the past. I cannot be the only one who remembers Mel Farr (Superstar) wearing a cape and flying in his local television commercials. Do you remember the jingle? I do - Mel Farr Superstar for a Farr better deal!
Oliver T’s In Grand Blanc Has Paczki Day Vodka For A Limited Time

If you love eating a paczki every year on Fat Tuesday, but could do without the calories, you do have an alternative - Paczki Day Vodka. The highly anticipated alcohol is made in Michigan at Detroit City Distillery every year in February for Fat Tuesday celebrations. To my knowledge, the highly coveted creation has only been available online, and it is again this year. However, Oliver T's Market on Hill Road in Grand Blanc does have bottles for sale now for a limited time.
