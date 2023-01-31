Read full article on original website
Oakland County Woman Accused of Posing As Children’s Therapist in Brighton
An unlicensed woman from Oakland County who posed as a therapist at a recovery center in Brighton faces numerous charges. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of posing as a board-certified therapist who allegedly treated children with autism at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton. Fake Therapist Faces Numerous Charges. According...
10 Hidden Gem Tuscola County Michigan Restaurants To Try Now
Driving north along M-15 from Genesee County crossing into Tuscola County the scenery is a little more rural. Among the small towns and farmland, you'll find hidden gem restaurants, bars & grills to "fill your tank" along your route. (See Lapeer County's Bucket List Restaurants and Genesee County's, too.) What...
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
Huge Dog Fighting Operation in Detroit Busted, 130+ Dogs Rescued
133 dogs were recently rescued from a huge dog fighting operation in Detroit. It's believed to be the largest operation to combat dogfighting in Michigan's history. Even though it's believed all 133 dogs will survive, Bark Nation, an animal nonprofit out of Detroit is asking for urgent donations to help care for the dogs. They believe that with daily care and post-seizure work, it'll cost more than $74,000. So far (as of writing this article), they've managed to raise just over $38K.
Michigan Teacher Creates Sharks Out Of Snow, Goes Viral
A lot of people complain about the snow, but some people enjoy it - or at least try to make the most of it. Case in point, Madison Heights resident Jennifer Ramirez. The highly talented school teacher did not just make the most of the snow in her front yard - she made sharks out of it.
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
Flint Woman Has a ‘Lucky Lottery Machine’ That Made Her a $300K Winner
A Flint woman says she has a 'lucky machine' from which she always buys her Michigan Lottery tickets and that strategy finally paid off. Renae Shelby won a whopping $300,000 on an Emerald Green Wild Time scratch-off ticket. She always buys her tickets at Khouris Market on Davison Road in Flint.
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?
Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
Michigan’s Eloise Asylum Offers Frightening Valentine Date Night
Valentine's Day is coming up so start making your plans now. Valentine's Day for most people consists of chocolates and flowers followed by dinner and a movie. Why not do something a little more fun and extreme this year? Eloise Asylum in Westland has just the thing. Eloise Asylum Haunted...
Flint’s Bishop Airport Receives $3.5M Grant To Make Major Repairs
One of the best things about the Genesee County area is Flint's Bishop International Airport. The convenience of avoiding intense traffic to Detroit or, the ease of getting through security and exiting after arrival. It's quick & efficient... and now, receiving a much-needed repair funding. What upgrades will Bishop International...
A Look Back At 9 Classic Flint TV Commercials
If you are a Michigander from the Flint area or Saginaw area - chances are if I say Al Kessel you know exactly who that is. How do we know him? From his TV commercials for Kessel Food Markets. What about Mel Farr? Now there is a blast from the past. I cannot be the only one who remembers Mel Farr (Superstar) wearing a cape and flying in his local television commercials. Do you remember the jingle? I do - Mel Farr Superstar for a Farr better deal!
Oliver T’s In Grand Blanc Has Paczki Day Vodka For A Limited Time
If you love eating a paczki every year on Fat Tuesday, but could do without the calories, you do have an alternative - Paczki Day Vodka. The highly anticipated alcohol is made in Michigan at Detroit City Distillery every year in February for Fat Tuesday celebrations. To my knowledge, the highly coveted creation has only been available online, and it is again this year. However, Oliver T's Market on Hill Road in Grand Blanc does have bottles for sale now for a limited time.
Unique Lake Fenton Home Features Awesome Colors and Amazing Views
This is lake living at its finest. If you are in the market for a house on a lake in Genesee County, or even more specifically a home on Lake Fenton, this home is for you. This beautiful property features beautiful colors throughout the home and panoramic views. You and...
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
