Highway 212 closed in Red Lodge due to downed power line

RED LODGE, Mont. - A downed power line is causing a closure on Highway 212 in Red Lodge. The closure is near the Highway 308 junction by circle 17, according to a Facebook post by the Red Lodge Fire Rescue. At this time, traffic is being redirected. Drive slow, use...
National Weather Service: "It can easily be mistaken as a weather balloon"

BILLINGS, Mt: Right before the information was released about the suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over the northern U.S. Wednesday afternoon, there was rampant speculation about what the item could have been. Several people in Montana, where the high-altitude balloon was first seen, reported that the object looked like a...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Hello, Montana – Adult Resource Alliance, volunteer positions

Mike Larsen tells of big news – having recently receiving a federal demonstration grant for a new program designed to use volunteers to help seniors stay independent in their own home. A recent survey identified the number one concern of seniors is how to stay independent and in their own home. Mike Larsen and the Adult Resource Alliance are asking people to volunteer, even as little as two hours per week. Many of the volunteer positions are very flexible – allowing volunteers to work on their own schedule while satisfying the goal of the organization.
Billings City Attorney responds to passing of Senate Bill 195

BILLINGS, Mont. - Following the Montana Senate passing a bill that would allow Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors, the City of Billings is responding to Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley (FPYV). Billings City Attorney Gina Dahl said the City does not want to shut down...
Suspect in custody after high-speed pursuit in Rosebud County

FORSYTH, Mont. - A Rosebud County Sheriff’s Deputy was called out to a domestic report Friday afternoon, and when they arrived, the suspect took off. The sheriff’s office reports the pursuit saw speeds over 100 miles per hour with over 10 patrol vehicles involved on I-94 between Forsyth and Billings.
Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know

BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
Billings Transient Gets 6 Years In Prison For Dealing Meth

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana has announced the conviction and sentencing of a transient male in Billings for trafficking methamphetamine in Billings and Glendive in 2022. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Michael David Brumfield, age 55, a transient, pleaded guilty back in September 2022 to...
