Mike Larsen tells of big news – having recently receiving a federal demonstration grant for a new program designed to use volunteers to help seniors stay independent in their own home. A recent survey identified the number one concern of seniors is how to stay independent and in their own home. Mike Larsen and the Adult Resource Alliance are asking people to volunteer, even as little as two hours per week. Many of the volunteer positions are very flexible – allowing volunteers to work on their own schedule while satisfying the goal of the organization.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO