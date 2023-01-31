Read full article on original website
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and the Pentagon Decided Not to Shoot it Down at this TimeZack LoveMontana State
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Highway 212 closed in Red Lodge due to downed power line
RED LODGE, Mont. - A downed power line is causing a closure on Highway 212 in Red Lodge. The closure is near the Highway 308 junction by circle 17, according to a Facebook post by the Red Lodge Fire Rescue. At this time, traffic is being redirected. Drive slow, use...
National Weather Service: "It can easily be mistaken as a weather balloon"
BILLINGS, Mt: Right before the information was released about the suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over the northern U.S. Wednesday afternoon, there was rampant speculation about what the item could have been. Several people in Montana, where the high-altitude balloon was first seen, reported that the object looked like a...
What was that odd phenomenon in the sky? Here's what one local witness, authorities say
BILLINGS Mont. - We are tracking another object that has been reportedly spotted in the sky in the Billings area. A video shared by Dolly Moore on Twitter shows something that appears to be falling from the sky, then what sounds like an explosion and another flash. Moore says she...
I Recognized a Listed “Wanted” Person in Billings, Here’s My Story
How often do you check the sex offender registry in Billings?. My spouse and I check it every few months or so. We just like to stay in the know of who’s living in our neighborhood and being aware is a good thing in my book. I happened to...
Yellowstone Co. Sheriff believes video of object over Billings is "legitimate", unable to tell what it is
Sheriff Mike Linder says the sheriff's office has made contact with the woman who shared the video of the object over Billings late Friday afternoon. Linder says while they believe the video is legitimate, it is difficult to tell what exactly is seen in the video. He goes on to...
Cool Off and Check Out the Ice Caves in This Montana Mountain Range
Swapping Stalactites for Icicles While Underground. If you live in Billings and think of the mountains, you likely think of the Beartooths to our southwest. They’re impressive, the sun sets behind them, and you can clearly see the runs at Red Lodge Mountain ski resort on most days. What...
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport; service to New York, anyone?
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
[VIDEO] Did You See the Strange Object Floating Above Billings Wednesday?
Skygazers around the Billings area are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County Wednesday afternoon. Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at. Below is a video I shot from my deck around 4 pm on 2/1/23.
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana
Hello, Montana – Adult Resource Alliance, volunteer positions
Mike Larsen tells of big news – having recently receiving a federal demonstration grant for a new program designed to use volunteers to help seniors stay independent in their own home. A recent survey identified the number one concern of seniors is how to stay independent and in their own home. Mike Larsen and the Adult Resource Alliance are asking people to volunteer, even as little as two hours per week. Many of the volunteer positions are very flexible – allowing volunteers to work on their own schedule while satisfying the goal of the organization.
Billings City Attorney responds to passing of Senate Bill 195
BILLINGS, Mont. - Following the Montana Senate passing a bill that would allow Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors, the City of Billings is responding to Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley (FPYV). Billings City Attorney Gina Dahl said the City does not want to shut down...
Suspect in custody after high-speed pursuit in Rosebud County
FORSYTH, Mont. - A Rosebud County Sheriff’s Deputy was called out to a domestic report Friday afternoon, and when they arrived, the suspect took off. The sheriff’s office reports the pursuit saw speeds over 100 miles per hour with over 10 patrol vehicles involved on I-94 between Forsyth and Billings.
Two People Shot 15 Miles South of Billings Around 4:35 PM
Earlier today, around 4:35 PM, the Billings Communications Center received a 911 call of a possible shooting at the 9900 Block of Cormier Road. Cormier Road is a rural location, around 15 miles south of Billings nearby the Crow Indian Reservation. The map above will provide clarity on the location.
Montana Senate passes bill that allows churches to be overnight shelters for those in need
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Senate passed Senate Bill 195, which allows Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors for religious retreats and temporary shelter for those in need. “The legislation is necessary because of recent local action that has required churches hosting any overnight guests to...
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know
BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
Billings Transient Gets 6 Years In Prison For Dealing Meth
The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana has announced the conviction and sentencing of a transient male in Billings for trafficking methamphetamine in Billings and Glendive in 2022. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Michael David Brumfield, age 55, a transient, pleaded guilty back in September 2022 to...
Heavy law enforcement presence on Cormier Road; Multiple people reportedly shot
Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department confirms an investigation into the alleged shooting of multiple people is happening right now on Cornier Road. The Sheriff’s Deputy in charge confirms to Billings Beat the area is SECURE. There is no further threat to the public. Multiple people have been taken to...
$1.5M bond set for man charged with shooting two women south of Billings
Details of the harrowing crime were released Thursday in court records charging a 32-year-old man with not only shooting two people but then attempting to rape one of the victims.
