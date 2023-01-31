Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
SCV Water, ACWA Partner to Establish Jerry Gladbach Scholarship
SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is pleased to introduce the Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship. This annual program was established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past ACWA president, SCV Water vice president and longtime local, state, and national water leader. Each year the ACWA Scholarship Program will award one $2,500 scholarship to a qualified undergraduate student.
scvnews.com
Acclaimed Pianist Offering Local After-School Enrichment Programs
It’s been more than 30 years since Kolesnikova immigrated to the U.S., and nearly a decade since she received her U.S. citizenship. However, her passion for music and pursuing the American dream started long before then. Now, she is channeling her talent into a powerful teaching tool that’s already...
scvnews.com
Feb. 8: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m. However, the public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar. Please see the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information. For your...
scvnews.com
CDPH Launches Youth Cannabis Prevention Initiative
“Mind Over Marijuana” is the California Department of Public Health’s new educational campaign to inform youth about the dangers of underage cannabis use, and how it can impact their social and emotional wellbeing later in life. The campaign, which launches this week with messages on social media platforms,...
scvnews.com
Taste of the Town Tickets Benefiting Child & Family Center On Sale Now
Child & Family Center presents its 34th annual Taste of the Town on Sunday, May 7. The event returns to the beautiful Blomgren Ranch, nestled in the hills and canyons on Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita. Voted Best Charity Event, this all-inclusive premier food, wine and beer tasting event...
scvnews.com
SCV Water Awarded $5 Million for Regional Drought Resiliency Project
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recently awarded a $5 million grant under the United States Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSmart Drought Response Program funded through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Funds will go toward construction of the Agency’s S Wells Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) Substances Treatment and Disinfection Facilities.
scvnews.com
Feb. 16: Entry Deadline SCAA Gallery Show ‘Colors of the Rainbow’
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a “call to artists” to participate in its “Colors of the Rainbow” gallery show which will be held March 3 to April 8. Deadline for entries is Feb. 16. Entries should reflect the beauty and joy that color brings...
scvnews.com
SCV Utility Customers to Receive Accelerated Climate Credit
The California Public Utilities Commission voted on Thursday, Feb. 2 to accelerate the timeframe in which residential energy customers will receive a Climate Credit on their bills in order to provide much needed support to customers experiencing unusually high natural gas bills this winter. Acting on an emergency motion of...
scvnews.com
Mustangs Open Track & Field Season on High Note
The Master’s University men’s and women’s track & field teams traveled to Claremont on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the CMS Outdoor Indoor Distances Meet and came away with school records, personal bests and national championship qualifications. The men’s team placed second out of the nine teams competing,...
