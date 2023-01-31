ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

scvnews.com

SCV Water, ACWA Partner to Establish Jerry Gladbach Scholarship

SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is pleased to introduce the Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship. This annual program was established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past ACWA president, SCV Water vice president and longtime local, state, and national water leader. Each year the ACWA Scholarship Program will award one $2,500 scholarship to a qualified undergraduate student.
CASTAIC, CA
scvnews.com

Acclaimed Pianist Offering Local After-School Enrichment Programs

It’s been more than 30 years since Kolesnikova immigrated to the U.S., and nearly a decade since she received her U.S. citizenship. However, her passion for music and pursuing the American dream started long before then. Now, she is channeling her talent into a powerful teaching tool that’s already...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Feb. 8: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m. However, the public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar. Please see the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information. For your...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

CDPH Launches Youth Cannabis Prevention Initiative

“Mind Over Marijuana” is the California Department of Public Health’s new educational campaign to inform youth about the dangers of underage cannabis use, and how it can impact their social and emotional wellbeing later in life. The campaign, which launches this week with messages on social media platforms,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

SCV Water Awarded $5 Million for Regional Drought Resiliency Project

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recently awarded a $5 million grant under the United States Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSmart Drought Response Program funded through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Funds will go toward construction of the Agency’s S Wells Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) Substances Treatment and Disinfection Facilities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

SCV Utility Customers to Receive Accelerated Climate Credit

The California Public Utilities Commission voted on Thursday, Feb. 2 to accelerate the timeframe in which residential energy customers will receive a Climate Credit on their bills in order to provide much needed support to customers experiencing unusually high natural gas bills this winter. Acting on an emergency motion of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

Mustangs Open Track & Field Season on High Note

The Master’s University men’s and women’s track & field teams traveled to Claremont on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the CMS Outdoor Indoor Distances Meet and came away with school records, personal bests and national championship qualifications. The men’s team placed second out of the nine teams competing,...
CLAREMONT, CA

