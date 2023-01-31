ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Boygenius, Steve Lacy & LCD Soundsystem to Headline New Re:SET Outdoor Concert Series

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Attention, music lovers: Get ready for a brand new approach to the summer festival season. As announced Tuesday (Jan. 31), AEG is bringing fans an all-new concept for live music with an artist-curated concert series dubbed Re:SET, featuring headliners Boygenius , Steve Lacy and LCD Soundsystem.

The idea behind Re:SET was to offer an artist- and fan-friendly alternative to the standard summer live music scene. Each of the three headliners have personally curated a lineup of supporting acts that will perform full sets on the same day as their respective main acts, all on the same stage. Supporting acts for Boygenius include Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange; Steve Lacy will be assisted by James Blake, Toro Y Moi and Fousheé; and LCD Soundsystem will share the stage with James XX, Idles, Big Freedia and L’Rain.

“The concept provides artists a respite from the cookie-cutter summer itinerary of sheds and amphitheaters, while fans get a leisurely day that features full sets from every artist, on one stage with no conflicts,” reads a release for the event.

The series will take place over the course of four weekends in June. Each show day will see three concerts (one for each headliner and their respective supporting acts) happening simultaneously across three host cities in the same region. The three headliners will rotate through each of the region’s host cities on consecutive days each weekend, meaning fans in all 12 cities — Atlanta, Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, L.A., Nashville, New Orleans, New York, San Diego and Washington, D.C. — will have the chance to see every artist on the lineup.

Re:SET also promises to provide a unique, community-focused experience for fans who attend, with each venue set to feature food and drinks from local restaurants, bars and breweries. “We challenged ourselves to conceive an event that would give both the artists and the fans a different experience,” said Gary Gersh, president of global touring and talent at AEG Presents, in a statement.

“At the end of the day, they both want the same thing: great locations, incredible sound, fantastic sightlines, and the best local options for food and drinks. Re:SET is a very fairly priced, artist-driven weekend where you can hang with friends and enjoy an evening of amazing music.”

Fans can register now the ticket presale, which will begins Tuesday, Feb. 7, and runs through Thursday, Feb. 9. Public onsale starts Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. local time. To sign up for the presale, visit the registration page for the concert series .

To see all the concert dates or to find more information, visit Re:SET’s website . See the trailer posted by Boygenius below:

Best of Billboard

Billboard

Who Should Win Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards? Vote!

The 2023 Grammy Awards are nearly upon us, and of the biggest questions that fans and spectators are waiting to have answered is who will win in the coveted best new artist award, one of the Big Four categories. This year’s best new artist has 10 contenders: Anitta, Måneskin, Wet Leg, Latto, Omar Apollo, Muni Long, Molly Tuttle, Domi & JD Beck, Samara Joy and Tobe Nwigwe. Related Who Should Win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards? Vote! 02/02/2023 Anitta had a breakout year in 2022. The Brazilian star’s album Pieces of Me was released in April and spawned a viral hit with...
Billboard

Billboard

