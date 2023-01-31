Read full article on original website
Related
Enzo Fernandez handed full Chelsea debut
Enzo Fernandez handed full Chelsea debut in Premier League clash against Fulham.
Bethany England reflects on first month at Tottenham & scoring against Chelsea
Bethany England reflected on her first month at Tottenham and scoring against former club Chelsea
Emma Hayes reacts to Chelsea topping WSL despite not yet hitting their best form
Emma Hayes conceded that Chelsea are not yet playing their best football despite topping the WSL, but that getting three points even when not firing on all cylinders is what it takes to win league titles.
Graham Potter: January transfer window has changed Chelsea 'direction'
Graham Potter speaks on Chelsea's 2023 January transfer window and the arrival of Enzo Fernandez.
Chelsea 0-0 Fulham: Player ratings as lacklustre Blues disappoint in derby clash
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Chelsea & Fulham.
Tottenham 2-3 Chelsea WSL: Player ratings as Blues rise to league summit
Player ratings from Tottenham 2-3 Chelsea in the WSL
PSV admit they went back on word to Noni Madueke's father over Chelsea transfer
PSV Eindhoven director Marcel Brands has revealed that he told Noni Madueke's father the winger would not be sold during the January transfer window shortly prior to his eventual move to Chelsea.
Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's decision to sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Mikel Arteta explains what Arsenal can expect from Jorginho after his move from Chelsea.
Man Utd given stark WSL reminder in Everton stalemate
What Man Utd's 0-0 draw with Everton in the WSL means and how they can learn from it.
Tottenham dismiss fan fear over lack of ambition and spending
Tottenham hit back at suggestions of underspending and lack of ambition.
BT Sport's Best Foot Forward & Tottenham's sustainability commitments with Joe Cole & Carlton Cole
BT Sport pundits Joe Cole and Carlton Cole discuss Tottenham's commitment to sustainability
Jurgen Klopp hits out against critics of Mohamed Salah
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has leapt to the defence of star forward Mohamed Salah after he was criticised for his relatively slow season so far.
Sean Dyche reveals simple plan that helped Everton beat Arsenal
Sean Dyche has opened up on the back-to-basics tactics he adopted to help Everton seal a vital win over Arsenal in his first game in charge.
James Sands: NYCFC boss addresses future of Rangers loanee
NYCFC head coach Nick Cushing has given a guarded response when it comes to a possible return for Rangers loanee James Sands. Sands made the switch in January 2022 while Giovanni van Bronckhorst was still in charge at Ibrox, signing an 18-month loan deal with a purchase option. The United...
Carlo Ancelotti delivers huge Real Madrid fitness boost before Mallorca clash
Carlo Ancelotti delivers a positive fitness update for Real Madrid.
Maxime Crepeau describes 'pain' of broken leg recovery & LAFC's MLS Cup success
LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau has opened up on the 'pain' of his recovery from a broken leg suffered at MLS Cup. The Canadian goalkeeper suffered the injury charging out to challenge Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke and although he was shown a red card on top of his broken leg, it proved to be a match-saving intervention.
Xavi prepares reward for Barcelona if they beat Sevilla
Barcelona manager Xavi has prepared a reward for his squad should they beat Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
Why isn't Antonio Conte at Tottenham vs Man City?
Tottenham will be without Antonio Conte against Man City.
Man City predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Tottenham in the Premier League.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0