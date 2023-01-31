ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

New Hampshire still challenged by youth center abuse scandal

By HOLLY RAMER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyG0_0kXYEOjq00
1 of 2

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Six years have passed since David Meehan told police he was brutally beaten and raped as a child at New Hampshire’s youth detention center. It’s been three years since he sued the state and almost two years since a broad criminal investigation produced any arrests. Trial dates are months, if not years, in the future.

“I’m not happy,” Meehan said last week after lawyers for the state asked a judge to gut his lawsuit and altogether dismiss hundreds of similar claims.

“The state is doing everything it can, still, to protect itself,” he said. “I’ve had enough.”

Years after Meehan came forward, the abuse allegations at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly called the Youth Development Center, continue to present complex challenges. While law enforcement and the legal system grapple with the Manchester facility’s troubled past, lawmakers are still figuring out its future. None of it is simple, or fast.

“It’s in everyone’s best interest to do all we can to help victims find justice,” said Michael Garrity, spokesperson for the attorney general’s office.

That office is both prosecuting former workers and defending the state against more than 700 lawsuits, though the work is done by separate teams. It is overseeing an independently administered $100 million settlement fund for victims who don’t want to go to court. The two-year window to file claims opened this month.

“It is up and running, and we would encourage victims to take a close look at it,” Garrity said.

Ten men were charged in April 2021 with either sexually assaulting or acting as accomplices to the assault of more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007, while an 11th man faces charges related to a pre-trial facility in Concord. Six trials have been scheduled between this summer and July 2024.

Attorneys for the victims accuse the attorney general’s office of delaying the prosecutions to avoid creating additional civil liability for the state, which has been hit by more than 700 lawsuits that have been consolidated into one case.

Both sides were in court last week to discuss the state’s motions to dismiss six of the seven counts of the master complaint and to severely limit the one remaining count. Lawyers for the state argue that the complaint is a confusing mishmash of theories and nonexistent causes of action, and that only those who suffered abuse since 2017 are eligible to sue. That would eliminate all but roughly 20 plaintiffs.

In court documents, the state attorneys acknowledged that their arguments “may seem to promote a harsh result,” but insisted they were not trying to diminish the many credible abuse allegations.

“To the extent plaintiffs are unable to recover in this consolidated action, they are not without a remedy,” they wrote, referring to the settlement fund. “This court should not disrupt the statutory and common law of New Hampshire to create a remedy when that is not necessary.”

Attorneys for the victims — Rus Rilee and David Vicinanzo — counter that the state is taking “sweeping and extraordinarily aggressive positions.”

“This disreputable attempt by the state to evade responsibility to the children it harmed, and to suppress a public and meaningful accounting of its malfeasance, should be rejected in the strongest terms by the judiciary, our last hope for justice for these victims and for avoiding a future repetition of the largest child abuse scandal in the history of the state,” they wrote.

Their clients’ allegations span six decades, with 150 staffers during that time accused of physically or sexually harming hundreds of children at a facility Rilee has called a “magnet for predators.”

A judge hasn’t ruled on the state’s dismissal motions but indicated he agreed the cases should go to trial with plaintiffs grouped in batches starting in March 2024 with Meehan. The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been victims of sexual assault, unless they go public, as Meehan has.

Meanwhile, the Legislature is moving ahead with plans to close the center, which once housed upward of 100 children in the past but now typically serves about 10. Lawmakers in 2021 mandated its closure by March 2023 but couldn’t agree on how to replace it. The state Senate last week approved a bill that calls for a new facility to be built by November 2024. The new center would be built for 12 residents, with room for up to 18 if necessary.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Bill proposes removing bail commissioners

CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Police investigating fatal shooting in New Hampshire

New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild. There are now 16 new employees at the Burlington Police Department, as the department works to rebuild its ranks. Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun. Updated: 4 hours ago. The temperature...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Police make arrest for fatal shooting of New Hampshire man

Mount Washington sees record low temperature, could shatter 2nd record overnight. Mount Washington set a new record-low temperature on Friday, and they’re getting close to setting a new all-time record. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cold weather can wreak havoc on car engines. But there are a few things you...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Associated Press

Crowds decry gender-affirming treatment ban in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a decision to ban gender-affirming care for youth would put children’s lives at risk. West Virginia is among 26 states considering bans to restrict gender-affirming care for minors or young adults, with the most recent action being in South...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

2 abducted Missouri children found in a Florida supermarket

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court records show Gilley, 36, remained in jail on Sunday. High Springs police officers found Gilley and the two children in a Winn Dixie super market after running a routine vehicle tag check that indicated the vehicle’s owner was a fugitive, the High Springs Police Department said in a news release. High Springs is located about 22 miles (35.4 km) northwest of Gainesville, Florida. The children had been missing from Clay County, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, since last March.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Seacoast Current

Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
MAINE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Increase In Grandparent Scams In NH

There’s been an increase recently in so-called “grandparent scam” calls in New Hampshire. A scammer calls or e-mails a target posing as a relative, usually a grandchild, claiming to be in legal trouble and in need of cash. Anyone receiving such a call is advised to hang up immediately, call their local police and report the scam to the Attorney General’s consumer protection hotline.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Governor Sununu urges Granite Staters to prepare for severe cold

CONCORD, NH – Governor Chris Sununu, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton, and Jay Broccolo, Director of Weather Operations for the Mt. Washington Observatory, urged Granite State residents and visitors to prepare for potentially life-threatening cold temperatures forecast for New Hampshire. The National Weather Service (NWS) in...
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
674M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy