Calling All Joan Didion Fans: A Piece of Literary History Just Hit the Market for $7.5 Million

Following the auction of Joan Didion’s estate last year, which was (unsurprisingly) very popular and reportedly grossed over $2 million, there was one major piece of the revered writer’s property that was still up for grabs: the Upper East Side apartment that served as the primary residence for her and her husband, fellow writer John Gregory Dunne, from 1988 until each of their deaths (his in 2003, and hers at the end of 2021). The four-bedroom and five-bathroom co-op just landed on the market with a price tag of $7.5 million, per Curbed.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Final Project Was This Circular House in Arizona. Now It Can Be Yours for $9 Million.

Before Frank Lloyd Wright died in 1959, he designed one last residence known as the Norman Lykes House. Now, the architect’s final creation can be yours.   Sitting on the edge of Arizona’s Phoenix Mountain Preserve, the desert dwelling is one of only 14 other circular-style abodes that Wright ever drew up. Aptly named the Circular Sun House, the project was completed in 1967, almost a decade after Wright’s passing. His apprentice, John Rattenbury, was responsible for carrying out his vision and also oversaw a renovation that took place back in 1994. Today, the midcentury stunner spans 3,095 square feet and holds three bedrooms...
Chandelier bought for £250 in antique shop set to sell for millions

A “rare and prestigious” chandelier picked up by an English painter for £250 in the 1960s could be sold for millions.John Craxton suspected the unusual chandelier was the work of Alberto Giacometti when he saw it at an auction in London. Made in the late 1940s, it goes on sale at Christie’s in February.Pieces by Giacometti, a revered Swiss sculptor, are among some of the most expensive to buy at auction.Michelle McMullan, of Christie’s, said the piece had an estimated value of £1.5m – £2.5m. The top price fetched for a Giacometti chancelier was £7,602,400 in 2018 for a...
A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale

If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
Kirstie Alley's Florida Mansion She Bought From Lisa Marie Presley In 2000 Hits Market For $6 Million Two Months After Actress' Passing

The Florida mansion actress Kirstie Alley purchased from Lisa Marie Presley more than two decades ago was recently put on the market for nearly $6 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alley, who bought the mansion from Lisa Marie in 2000 for $1.5 million, reportedly used the nine-bedroom and 9.5 bathroom residence as a vacation home up until her death in December 2022 after a short battle with stage 4 colon cancer.According to Daily Mail, the mansion is located on the waterfront of Clearwater, Florida in the city's Old Clearwater Bay neighborhood and is now on the market for $5.95 million - although...
Preview of the Jewels in Christie’s André Leon Talley Auction

There aren’t many like André Leon Talley. The former creative director of Vogue (and the first African American male one at the publication), the late journalist and stylist (who died in 2022) paved the way for many to break through the notoriously exclusive fashion industry’s margins. His...
Sotheby’s to Auction Hong Kong Property Tycoon Joseph Lau’s Rare Hermès Bags

Joseph Lau, one of Hong Kong’s most prominent property developers, is selling his rare handbag collection through Sotheby’s via an online auction from Monday to Feb. 9. It will be followed by a second installment of bags in July. The first batch of 77 rare bags, which Lau acquired over the past two decades, is valued at 16.3 million Hong Kong dollars, or $2 million. Part of the sale proceeds will go to charity, Sotheby’s revealed.More from WWDHermès Men's Fall 2023Hermès RTW Spring 2023A Look at the Luxury Commodification of Williamsburg Touted as the largest single-owner handbag sale in Asia, the lot...
Home of the Week: Inside a $17.5 Million NYC Townhouse With Its Own Private Swimming Pool

No sector of New York City’s luxury housing market surged as strongly during the Covid crisis quite like townhomes. These private residences, almost always featuring gardens and often balconies and terraces, became particularly desirable as wealthy New Yorkers craved privacy and outdoor space. Over the past three years, sales of townhouses hit their highest levels since 2015, with the median townhouse prices hitting $8.5 million in 2021, according to the Corcoran Group.  This year, demand for townhouses remains high, and inventory remains low. Which is why a new property at 45 West 70th in Manhattan is likely to move quickly. Just a short...
Savannah Guthrie Lists Stunning NYC Family Condo for $7 Million — See Inside!

The Today co-anchor's recently renovated full-floor loft features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a home office Savannah Guthrie is putting her Tribeca loft on the market.  The Today show co-anchor and her husband, Michael Feldman, have listed their four-bedroom, four-bathroom, nearly 3,800-square-foot New York City home for $7.1 million.  Property records show that the couple purchased the home in June 2017 for slightly more than they've listed it for: $7, 114, 294, meaning they stand to lose just over $100K on the deal if it sells for the listing...
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891

Located in what is known today as Kings Canyon National Park (east of Fresno, California), lies the forest holding some of the most biggest and largest trees in all the world. Here is where the popular Big Stump can be seen. This massive stump that reaches a whopping diameter of 52 feet, once held an enormous sequoia tree nicknamed "Mark Twain", after the actual writer Mark Twain visited the stump and instantly became fascinated with the gigantic size and was inspired in writing about it.
Mansion built on 60-foot-high stilts lists for first time in 20 years

This home is not for the faint of heart. A Los Angeles mansion built on 60-foot caissons on famed Mulholland Drive has hit the market for $16 million. Known as the Garcia House, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom property was last sold by actor Vincent Gallo in 2002 for $1.2 million. The longtime owners are William Damaschke —  the former President of Animation and Family Entertainment for Skydance Media — and John McIlwee, a top Hollywood business manager. Built in 1962, the home was designed by world-renowned architect, John Lautner, and has since been labeled an “iconic masterpiece.” The Wall Street Journal first reported...
