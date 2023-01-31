Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Gladstone’s Cardboard Classic benefits Delta County nonprofit
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Cardboard Classic sled competition returned to Gladstone on Saturday morning at the city’s ski hill. People from all over Delta County came with their pre-made sleds made entirely out of cardboard and duct tape. The sled competition was a partnership between Upper Hand brewery the city of Gladstone and Youth Empowering Services (YES).
WLUC
Upper Peninsula Luge Club opens track during Heikki Lunta Winter Festival
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula luge track was open to the public on Saturday. The Upper Peninsula Luge Club is based in Ishpeming opens their track to everyone over the weekends. This week they were working in conjunction with Negaunee’s Heikki Lunta Winter Festival. The track manager,...
wotsmqt.com
A Hard Lesson • A Negaunee Weekend
YOU ARE NO DOUBT ALL TOO familiar with the tragedy which occurred last weekend when an Escanaba couple lost their lives in a traffic accident as they were on their way to see their son play basketball in Sault Ste. Marie. I don’t need to go into unnecessary detail about...
WLUC
‘Kites over Awesome Lake Antoine’ to return for 2nd year
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular winter activity in Dickinson County will return later this month. “Kites over Awesome Lake Antoine” will return for its second year. Last year, more than 3,000 people visited the park during the event. This year, 21 professionals from across the Midwest...
WLUC
Health care technology improves with new Telenicu device in Delta County
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A three-month-old baby named Arthur was the first patient in Escanaba to receive new Telenicu care. Through remote video technology, Arthur’s parents were able to meet a Neonatologist with HSHS St Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay. Arthur’s Mom Heather Turner said it was a game-changer in her son’s care.
This $5M U.P. Home Has a 52′ Skywalk Overlooking Beautiful Lake Superior
Located between Munising and Marquette is where you'll find one of Michigan's most unique-looking homes. This 10,000-square-foot home in Au Train towers 50 feet above Lake Superior. With its 52' skywalk, you'll get the most incredible panoramic views of Michigan's greatest lake. The skywalk sits between two sections of the home.
WLUC
UP road association holds day 1 of annual winter meeting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Road commissions across the U.P. met Thursday afternoon for their annual winter meeting. They covered topics ranging from electric vehicles to how commissions can protect monarch butterflies. The Michigan Department of Transportation also provided road updates for the coming year. The Marquette County Road Commission’s Engineer...
WLUC
Mobile sauna for rent coming to Dickinson County in March
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A new activity will soon be available in Dickinson County. A mobile sauna is the latest attraction residents can begin renting later this winter. Winters in the U.P. can be long and cold and Kingsford resident Storm Juntti looks to warm yours up, with a mobile sauna.
WLUC
DNR officer, MSP trooper rescue man from burning home in Delta County
MASONVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan State Police Trooper and a Michigan DNR Officer are being recognized for saving residents from a burning home in Delta County. According to the DNR, five minutes after Delta Dispatch put out a call Monday reporting a structure fire along US-2 in Rapid River, DNR Conservation Officer Stephen Butzin and MSP Trooper Zane Weaver arrived at the scene.
lansingcitypulse.com
Opinion | Hunters have outsized influence on Michigan wildlife policy
From watching mother deer lead their fawns through my yard for the first time in the spring, to hearing a great horned owl’s call at 4 a.m. while lying in bed, to watching baby foxes come out of their den and play on my college campus, I am grateful to be a Yooper.
WLUC
Heikki Lunta is on in the City of Negaunee
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heikki Lunta is on in the City of Negaunee. Festivities kicked off on Friday with a bonfire. Skiers and snowboarders also participated in the Irontown Rail Jam. Cash prizes were awarded for first, second, and third place in the competitive men’s ski and snowboard jams, and awards for first and second in the women’s ski and snowboard jams.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Northern Michigan Pulls Together To Support Grieving Escanaba
Photos courtesy of Lucky Shot Photography in Harbor Springs, and the Forest Park and Iron Mountain Schools. Other photos, videos by RRN News. It was an Orange and Black night in gyms around much of northern Michigan Monday night as teams near and far showed support for the Escanaba Eskymos in the wake of last Friday’s traffic crash that claimed the lives of Tara and Jerry Weaver.
WLUC
Up North Lodge to host first annual Gwinn High School Prom Dress Sale
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) -Students and parents from Gwinn High School will be selling dresses at the Up North Lodge on Sunday morning. The sale will begin at 9 a.m. with an “early bird” sale which has a $20 entrance fee. After 10 a.m. the fee drops to $5.
WLUC
Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Escanaba continued to come together Thursday during a difficult time. Hundreds of friends and family of Jerry and Tara Weaver gathered outside Crawford Funeral Home in Escanaba. The couple, both 47, were killed in a car crash last Friday on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game.
WWMT
Northern Michigan communities offer support after tragedy
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday afternoon, an Escanaba couple were driving to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie when tragedy struck. Gerald and Tara Weaver both died in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer on US-2 in Delta County. Prior story: Basketball game postponed after parents...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
In Escanaba, $200M for a paper mill, but no new jobs required
One of the first things Michigan’s Democratic-led Legislature did this year was to rush money — hundreds of millions of dollars — into corporate coffers. An appropriations bill of corporate welfare called for sending $946 million from taxpayers to various entities. Escanaba Mill, a paper mill, will receive $200 million.
wzmq19.com
Escanaba and beyond continues to lend a hand to the Weaver family
ESCANABA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The upper peninsula community has continued their rally behind the Weaver family after a crash late last month took the lives of Parents Tara and Jerry Weaver. As a close community, the Escanaba area was familiar with the Weaver Family. “I know the girls pretty...
Why Are People In Michigan Changing Their Facebook Profile Picture To This?
This morning, my co-host Laura and I both noticed that a co-worker had changed her profile picture on Facebook to this photo:. It appears to be the letter "E" with the Upper Penisula going through it and two white wings, one in the upper left and the other in the bottom right of the "E".
WLUC
Social Justice for Us cooks “soul food” for Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nonprofit Social Justice for Us (SJFU) is bringing some cultural food to Marquette. The nonprofit is partnering with Barrel + Beam to host a Soul Food Sunday this weekend. SJFU gave TV6 a sneak peek at the food attendees can expect. Freddy Sims, executive director for...
WLUC
Escanaba City Council rejects moratorium on cannabis business applications
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The potential addition of more legal marijuana businesses in Escanaba won’t be halted. The Escanaba City Council voted three to two Thursday night to deny a three-month moratorium on cannabis dispensary applications, approvals and licenses in the city. On Jan. 13, the Escanaba Planning Commission...
Comments / 1