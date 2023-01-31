ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

WLUC

Gladstone’s Cardboard Classic benefits Delta County nonprofit

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Cardboard Classic sled competition returned to Gladstone on Saturday morning at the city’s ski hill. People from all over Delta County came with their pre-made sleds made entirely out of cardboard and duct tape. The sled competition was a partnership between Upper Hand brewery the city of Gladstone and Youth Empowering Services (YES).
GLADSTONE, MI
wotsmqt.com

A Hard Lesson • A Negaunee Weekend

YOU ARE NO DOUBT ALL TOO familiar with the tragedy which occurred last weekend when an Escanaba couple lost their lives in a traffic accident as they were on their way to see their son play basketball in Sault Ste. Marie. I don’t need to go into unnecessary detail about...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

‘Kites over Awesome Lake Antoine’ to return for 2nd year

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular winter activity in Dickinson County will return later this month. “Kites over Awesome Lake Antoine” will return for its second year. Last year, more than 3,000 people visited the park during the event. This year, 21 professionals from across the Midwest...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Health care technology improves with new Telenicu device in Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A three-month-old baby named Arthur was the first patient in Escanaba to receive new Telenicu care. Through remote video technology, Arthur’s parents were able to meet a Neonatologist with HSHS St Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay. Arthur’s Mom Heather Turner said it was a game-changer in her son’s care.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UP road association holds day 1 of annual winter meeting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Road commissions across the U.P. met Thursday afternoon for their annual winter meeting. They covered topics ranging from electric vehicles to how commissions can protect monarch butterflies. The Michigan Department of Transportation also provided road updates for the coming year. The Marquette County Road Commission’s Engineer...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Mobile sauna for rent coming to Dickinson County in March

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A new activity will soon be available in Dickinson County. A mobile sauna is the latest attraction residents can begin renting later this winter. Winters in the U.P. can be long and cold and Kingsford resident Storm Juntti looks to warm yours up, with a mobile sauna.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

DNR officer, MSP trooper rescue man from burning home in Delta County

MASONVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan State Police Trooper and a Michigan DNR Officer are being recognized for saving residents from a burning home in Delta County. According to the DNR, five minutes after Delta Dispatch put out a call Monday reporting a structure fire along US-2 in Rapid River, DNR Conservation Officer Stephen Butzin and MSP Trooper Zane Weaver arrived at the scene.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Heikki Lunta is on in the City of Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heikki Lunta is on in the City of Negaunee. Festivities kicked off on Friday with a bonfire. Skiers and snowboarders also participated in the Irontown Rail Jam. Cash prizes were awarded for first, second, and third place in the competitive men’s ski and snowboard jams, and awards for first and second in the women’s ski and snowboard jams.
NEGAUNEE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan Pulls Together To Support Grieving Escanaba

Photos courtesy of Lucky Shot Photography in Harbor Springs, and the Forest Park and Iron Mountain Schools. Other photos, videos by RRN News. It was an Orange and Black night in gyms around much of northern Michigan Monday night as teams near and far showed support for the Escanaba Eskymos in the wake of last Friday’s traffic crash that claimed the lives of Tara and Jerry Weaver.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Escanaba continued to come together Thursday during a difficult time. Hundreds of friends and family of Jerry and Tara Weaver gathered outside Crawford Funeral Home in Escanaba. The couple, both 47, were killed in a car crash last Friday on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game.
ESCANABA, MI
WWMT

Northern Michigan communities offer support after tragedy

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday afternoon, an Escanaba couple were driving to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie when tragedy struck. Gerald and Tara Weaver both died in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer on US-2 in Delta County. Prior story: Basketball game postponed after parents...
ESCANABA, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

In Escanaba, $200M for a paper mill, but no new jobs required

One of the first things Michigan’s Democratic-led Legislature did this year was to rush money — hundreds of millions of dollars — into corporate coffers. An appropriations bill of corporate welfare called for sending $946 million from taxpayers to various entities. Escanaba Mill, a paper mill, will receive $200 million.
ESCANABA, MI
wzmq19.com

Escanaba and beyond continues to lend a hand to the Weaver family

ESCANABA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The upper peninsula community has continued their rally behind the Weaver family after a crash late last month took the lives of Parents Tara and Jerry Weaver. As a close community, the Escanaba area was familiar with the Weaver Family. “I know the girls pretty...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Social Justice for Us cooks “soul food” for Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nonprofit Social Justice for Us (SJFU) is bringing some cultural food to Marquette. The nonprofit is partnering with Barrel + Beam to host a Soul Food Sunday this weekend. SJFU gave TV6 a sneak peek at the food attendees can expect. Freddy Sims, executive director for...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba City Council rejects moratorium on cannabis business applications

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The potential addition of more legal marijuana businesses in Escanaba won’t be halted. The Escanaba City Council voted three to two Thursday night to deny a three-month moratorium on cannabis dispensary applications, approvals and licenses in the city. On Jan. 13, the Escanaba Planning Commission...
ESCANABA, MI

