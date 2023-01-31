Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Board of Education Meeting set for Wednesday, February 8th
Adopt Proclamation Declaring February 2023 as Career and Technical Education Month. Approve Lease/Purchase Agreement with Snead Tractor LLC for Spring Garden School. Approve 21st CCLC External Evaluator Agreement for Cedar Bluff School. Accept Bid. Approve Professional Development. Approve Personnel Action. Review Current Job Posting. Superintendent’s Update. Other. Adjourn.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, February 4th
Kirstie Massey, 51 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP and UPOM 2nd;. Michelle McCullough, 42 of Fort Payne – FTA/UPOCS and FTA/Driving while Suspended;. Hazel Tucker, 42 of Cedar Bluff – Resisting Arrest;. Jayson Robertson, 27 of Alabama City – Harassing Communications;. Jason Watwood, 36 of Gaylesville...
weisradio.com
Four Hurt in Friday Afternoon Wreck in Cherokee County
Four people were hurt, in a rather unusual, two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County late Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, that wreck took place on County Road 44 at around 4:40pm when a 2017 Dodge Ram struck a parked 2016 Ford F-150 – injuring the driver of Dodge (a female resident of Leesburg) – and three passengers in the vehicle. The parked Ford was reportedly unoccupied.
weisradio.com
Fatal Mobile Home Fire in Cherokee County Claims Life of Centre Man / UPDATED
A mobile home fire on Highway 9 in Cherokee County claimed a life on Friday night. That fire was just south of Centre, with units from Centre, Spring Creek and Ellisville responding around midnight. Firefighters were on the scene until approximately 5:00 Saturday morning. The matter is being investigated by...
Carroll County Sheriff's Office to raffle guns as part of '30 guns in 30 days' fundraiser
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is currently selling tickets for its "30 guns in 30 days" fundraiser. One ticket a day will be selected through the month of April, and the winner could get a gun. Sheriff Terry Langley said those who purchase a...
Polk Jail report – Friday, February 3, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, February 3, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, February 3, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com
Accident Early Saturday on Highway 278 in Cherokee County
There was a single-vehicle accident, reputedly involving injuries, taking place early Saturday morning on Highway 278 in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at the intersection of 278 and County Road 715 about 6:40am, involving a Chevy Tahoe that overturned,. Those responding...
WTVC
Fire destroys century-old building in Dekalb County, Alabama late Thursday night
MENTONE, Ala. — UPDATE:. We spoke with the Hitching Post's owner, Jerry Clifton, later on Friday about this devastating fire. He tells us he had plans to add more businesses inside the building. He says friends and neighbors alerted him to the fire late Thursday night. He says it's...
allongeorgia.com
Floyd County Schools: Valedictorians and Salutatorians Named for Class of 2023
Congratulations to the Valedictorians and Salutatorians for Floyd County Schools Class of 2023!. For more information about Floyd County Schools, visit www.FloydBOE.net.
Photofocus
Old Car City USA: Night photography workshop paradise
Vintage abandoned automobiles in a forest. Night photography workshop. Light painting. Fun. Do I have your attention? Old Car City USA is night photography workshop paradise. Join me and host Tim Little as we explore a forest with 4000 abandoned vintage automobiles dating back to the 1930s. We are teaching...
WXIA 11 Alive
Historic Georgia church looks to reignite roots with new grant
CHUBBTOWN, Ga. — Along a rural stretch of Floyd County, a creek runs strong and roots run deep for one family. Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church, built in 1870, stands as a cornerstone for the Chubbtown Community and remains the only building left from the original area. Clemmie Whatley,...
25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat […]
weisradio.com
Gadsden State’s Cardinal Foundation Accepting Applications for Scholarships
Gadsden State’s Cardinal Foundation accepting applications for scholarships. Gadsden, Ala. — The Cardinal Foundation will award $28,500 in scholarships to qualified Gadsden State Community College students for the 2023-24 academic year. Scholarships may be applied toward tuition, fees and books. “The Cardinal Foundation’s mission is to support Gadsden...
Ashville police release missing juvenile notice
The Ashville Police Department announced that a 16-year-old boy has gone missing after he was last seen on Jan. 30 around 5:30 p.m.
Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County
SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
fox5atlanta.com
GBI: Officers shoot, kill man during burglary at Calhoun business
A suspected burglar was shot and killed when officers caught him in the act. Now the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.
WTVCFOX
Families of loved ones at Georgia cemetery left wondering if conditions will ever change
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia cemetery continues to struggle with upkeep problems, causing residents to wonder why laws that would improve the site aren't being enforced. It's a problem that's been going on for years at Lakewood Memory Gardens. A month ago we showed you headstones that had...
cobbcountycourier.com
Grants help Highland Rivers go above and beyond
This guest commentary is by Melanie Dallas, LPC, CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health. As one of the largest behavioral health safety-net agencies in Georgia, it is an understatement to say Highland Rivers Behavioral Health does a lot of work. In fact, with a team of nearly 900 staff members that includes therapists, addiction counselors, peer specialists, case managers, psychiatrists, health services technicians and many more, Highland Rivers provides thousands of services to thousands of individuals each year.
ABC 33/40 News
Police officer rescues small child riding toy car on Gadsden road
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A police officer helped a child get to safety after they were spotted playing with a toy in the middle of a Gadsden road Friday afternoon. The Gadsden Police Department said the man who intervened was Lieutenant Josh Russell. The incident happened on Rainbow Drive...
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
Comments / 0