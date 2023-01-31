ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Board of Education Meeting set for Wednesday, February 8th

Adopt Proclamation Declaring February 2023 as Career and Technical Education Month. Approve Lease/Purchase Agreement with Snead Tractor LLC for Spring Garden School. Approve 21st CCLC External Evaluator Agreement for Cedar Bluff School. Accept Bid. Approve Professional Development. Approve Personnel Action. Review Current Job Posting. Superintendent’s Update. Other. Adjourn.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, February 4th

Kirstie Massey, 51 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP and UPOM 2nd;. Michelle McCullough, 42 of Fort Payne – FTA/UPOCS and FTA/Driving while Suspended;. Hazel Tucker, 42 of Cedar Bluff – Resisting Arrest;. Jayson Robertson, 27 of Alabama City – Harassing Communications;. Jason Watwood, 36 of Gaylesville...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Four Hurt in Friday Afternoon Wreck in Cherokee County

Four people were hurt, in a rather unusual, two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County late Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, that wreck took place on County Road 44 at around 4:40pm when a 2017 Dodge Ram struck a parked 2016 Ford F-150 – injuring the driver of Dodge (a female resident of Leesburg) – and three passengers in the vehicle. The parked Ford was reportedly unoccupied.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Accident Early Saturday on Highway 278 in Cherokee County

There was a single-vehicle accident, reputedly involving injuries, taking place early Saturday morning on Highway 278 in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at the intersection of 278 and County Road 715 about 6:40am, involving a Chevy Tahoe that overturned,. Those responding...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Photofocus

Old Car City USA: Night photography workshop paradise

Vintage abandoned automobiles in a forest. Night photography workshop. Light painting. Fun. Do I have your attention? Old Car City USA is night photography workshop paradise. Join me and host Tim Little as we explore a forest with 4000 abandoned vintage automobiles dating back to the 1930s. We are teaching...
WHITE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Historic Georgia church looks to reignite roots with new grant

CHUBBTOWN, Ga. — Along a rural stretch of Floyd County, a creek runs strong and roots run deep for one family. Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church, built in 1870, stands as a cornerstone for the Chubbtown Community and remains the only building left from the original area. Clemmie Whatley,...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Gadsden State’s Cardinal Foundation Accepting Applications for Scholarships

Gadsden State’s Cardinal Foundation accepting applications for scholarships. Gadsden, Ala. — The Cardinal Foundation will award $28,500 in scholarships to qualified Gadsden State Community College students for the 2023-24 academic year. Scholarships may be applied toward tuition, fees and books. “The Cardinal Foundation’s mission is to support Gadsden...
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County

SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
cobbcountycourier.com

Grants help Highland Rivers go above and beyond

This guest commentary is by Melanie Dallas, LPC, CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health. As one of the largest behavioral health safety-net agencies in Georgia, it is an understatement to say Highland Rivers Behavioral Health does a lot of work. In fact, with a team of nearly 900 staff members that includes therapists, addiction counselors, peer specialists, case managers, psychiatrists, health services technicians and many more, Highland Rivers provides thousands of services to thousands of individuals each year.
GEORGIA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Police officer rescues small child riding toy car on Gadsden road

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A police officer helped a child get to safety after they were spotted playing with a toy in the middle of a Gadsden road Friday afternoon. The Gadsden Police Department said the man who intervened was Lieutenant Josh Russell. The incident happened on Rainbow Drive...
GADSDEN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy