ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Knott's Berry Farm drops Saturdays chaperone policy

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Knott's Berry Farm announced February 3rd that their Saturday night chaperone policy will no longer be enforced. The rule, put in place in July 2022, required visitors 17 and younger to have a chaperone. The policy was created following a series of fights that shut...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Interview: Carlos Mencia performs in Bakersfield

Carlos Mencia returns to Bakersfield Friday, February 3rd. He performs at Temblor Brewing Company, but before his stand-up he stopped by Eyewitness News Mornings to speak with morning anchor and weather forecaster Aaron Perlman about comedy and where comics sit today after the pandemic. Carlos says that comedians become lazy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 struck, injured by train on Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was struck and injured by a train Thursday evening on tracks near Chester Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 5:37 p.m. officers responded to the area of Chester Avenue and 34th Street. Upon arrival, an official said they found a person with minor to moderate injuries. Their condition is unknown.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Tehachapi Police Department Chief Kent Kroeger retires

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tehachapi Police Department said Chief Kent Kroeger has retired effective February 2, 2023. Chief Kroeger originally announced his retirement in November 2021 but rescinded his retirement in early 2022 to assist the City of Tehachapi in recruiting new officers and command staff for the department, according to a release.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

At-risk missing man, 65 last seen near Memorial Hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man. Karl Foley, 65 was last seen Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in the 3600 block of San Dimas Street, near 36th Street, west of Memorial Hospital. Foley is considered at risk due to a medical condition.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield police release statement regarding Hulu documentary "Killing County"

Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement regarding the Hulu documentary “Killing County":. “The topics in the docuseries are serious in nature. Loss of life, regardless of circumstance is tragic. In the history of the Bakersfield Police Department, there have undeniably been isolated incidents of corruption. Those involved have been held accountable.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Snowpack grows; What it could mean for Kern County water allocation

BAKERSFIELD, California — Water allocation rates grew last month from 5 percent to 30 percent, but the latest snowpack data hints that this percentage could increase. A survey by The Department of Water Resources shows California's snowpack has grown for the second time this year. This snowpack is above...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Lane, highway closures to look out for next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Lane closures on California Avenue, the Westside Parkway and one-way traffic on Real Road are expected to impact drivers beginning next week, according to a Thomas Roads Improvement Program news release. California Avenue. California Avenue will be closed in both directions between Easton Drive and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Five drivers arrested in Bakersfield Police DUI checkpoint

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit released the results of the DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint conducted on February 3rd. The checkpoint happened at the 300 block of E. Truxtun Ave from 6:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Police say a total of 604 vehicles were screened by...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Delano police searching for missing 79-year-old man

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man. Police said 79-year-old Alfonso Cruz Reyes was last seen wearing a gray beanie, green sweater, and jeans within the 1200 block of Weaver Avenue. Reyes is described as...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 Man dead after shooting on Baker Street

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One man is dead after a shooting at the 600 block of Baker Street on February 4th. Bakersfield Police responded to a shooting at about 1:30 AM when they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was provided medical aid, but he...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Officer-involved shooting on Baker Street

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department says they are searching for a suspect in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened February 5th on Baker Street. It happened at 3:38 AM, after a patrol unit with a community member ride-along responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Butte...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Downtown businesses cope with high gas bills

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — As the Valley continues to deal with cold temperatures, many businesses are feeling the impacts of the winter weather through their gas bills. SoCal Gas and PG&E cover majority of Kern County. “You know there really isn't anything I can do, but pay it, because...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Arrests made, and new surveillance video in Goshen shootings released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The family of six, including that 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old son, were killed. Friday morning, Mike Boudreaux, sheriff for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced a huge break in the case. Two suspects they said are connected to the massacre was arrested during a...
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Arrests made during Operation Nightmare, connected Goshen massacre

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference Friday morning with updates on the massacre in Goshen on Jan. 16th. The sheriff was joined by the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, and other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The news conference took...
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Trial postponed for woman accused of killing siblings on Panama Lane

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Lisa Core, the woman accused of striking and killing Caylee Brown, 10, and J.J. Malone, 19, with her vehicle while under the influence in late 2021, trial has been pushed until May 2023. The trial was originally scheduled for February 6, 2023. On December 8,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy