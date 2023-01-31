Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
Knott's Berry Farm drops Saturdays chaperone policy
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Knott's Berry Farm announced February 3rd that their Saturday night chaperone policy will no longer be enforced. The rule, put in place in July 2022, required visitors 17 and younger to have a chaperone. The policy was created following a series of fights that shut...
Bakersfield Now
Interview: Carlos Mencia performs in Bakersfield
Carlos Mencia returns to Bakersfield Friday, February 3rd. He performs at Temblor Brewing Company, but before his stand-up he stopped by Eyewitness News Mornings to speak with morning anchor and weather forecaster Aaron Perlman about comedy and where comics sit today after the pandemic. Carlos says that comedians become lazy...
Bakersfield Now
1 struck, injured by train on Chester Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was struck and injured by a train Thursday evening on tracks near Chester Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 5:37 p.m. officers responded to the area of Chester Avenue and 34th Street. Upon arrival, an official said they found a person with minor to moderate injuries. Their condition is unknown.
Bakersfield Now
Tehachapi Police Department Chief Kent Kroeger retires
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tehachapi Police Department said Chief Kent Kroeger has retired effective February 2, 2023. Chief Kroeger originally announced his retirement in November 2021 but rescinded his retirement in early 2022 to assist the City of Tehachapi in recruiting new officers and command staff for the department, according to a release.
Bakersfield Now
High school senior raises $5k for local non-profit human trafficking organization
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today, a $5,000 check was presented to a Kern County organization that supports victims of human trafficking and at-risk youth. This was all raised by Stockdale high school senior Mukul Anand. who wants to inspire the youth to get involved in their community. “When I...
Bakersfield Now
At-risk missing man, 65 last seen near Memorial Hospital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man. Karl Foley, 65 was last seen Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in the 3600 block of San Dimas Street, near 36th Street, west of Memorial Hospital. Foley is considered at risk due to a medical condition.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield police release statement regarding Hulu documentary "Killing County"
Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement regarding the Hulu documentary “Killing County":. “The topics in the docuseries are serious in nature. Loss of life, regardless of circumstance is tragic. In the history of the Bakersfield Police Department, there have undeniably been isolated incidents of corruption. Those involved have been held accountable.
Bakersfield Now
Snowpack grows; What it could mean for Kern County water allocation
BAKERSFIELD, California — Water allocation rates grew last month from 5 percent to 30 percent, but the latest snowpack data hints that this percentage could increase. A survey by The Department of Water Resources shows California's snowpack has grown for the second time this year. This snowpack is above...
Bakersfield Now
Lane, highway closures to look out for next week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Lane closures on California Avenue, the Westside Parkway and one-way traffic on Real Road are expected to impact drivers beginning next week, according to a Thomas Roads Improvement Program news release. California Avenue. California Avenue will be closed in both directions between Easton Drive and...
Bakersfield Now
Five drivers arrested in Bakersfield Police DUI checkpoint
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit released the results of the DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint conducted on February 3rd. The checkpoint happened at the 300 block of E. Truxtun Ave from 6:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Police say a total of 604 vehicles were screened by...
Bakersfield Now
Delano police searching for missing 79-year-old man
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man. Police said 79-year-old Alfonso Cruz Reyes was last seen wearing a gray beanie, green sweater, and jeans within the 1200 block of Weaver Avenue. Reyes is described as...
Bakersfield Now
1 Man dead after shooting on Baker Street
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One man is dead after a shooting at the 600 block of Baker Street on February 4th. Bakersfield Police responded to a shooting at about 1:30 AM when they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was provided medical aid, but he...
Bakersfield Now
Officer-involved shooting on Baker Street
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department says they are searching for a suspect in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened February 5th on Baker Street. It happened at 3:38 AM, after a patrol unit with a community member ride-along responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Butte...
Bakersfield Now
Downtown businesses cope with high gas bills
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — As the Valley continues to deal with cold temperatures, many businesses are feeling the impacts of the winter weather through their gas bills. SoCal Gas and PG&E cover majority of Kern County. “You know there really isn't anything I can do, but pay it, because...
Bakersfield Now
Delano police searching for missing elderly woman, last seen near Fremont Elementary
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing at-risk woman. Police said Maria Ruiz, 72, was last seen wearing pajama pants and an unknown color jacket within the 1400 block of Dover Place near Fremont Elementary School. She...
Bakersfield Now
Arrests made, and new surveillance video in Goshen shootings released
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The family of six, including that 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old son, were killed. Friday morning, Mike Boudreaux, sheriff for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced a huge break in the case. Two suspects they said are connected to the massacre was arrested during a...
Bakersfield Now
Arrests made during Operation Nightmare, connected Goshen massacre
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference Friday morning with updates on the massacre in Goshen on Jan. 16th. The sheriff was joined by the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, and other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The news conference took...
Bakersfield Now
Inmate sentenced 25 years to life for killing Kern Valley State Prison cellmate
An inmate who was accused of killing his cellmate in 2015 at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Thursday, according to court records. Jesse Luis Serrano pleaded no contest back on Jan. 6 on the first-degree murder of Gustavo Vital....
Bakersfield Now
Trial postponed for woman accused of killing siblings on Panama Lane
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Lisa Core, the woman accused of striking and killing Caylee Brown, 10, and J.J. Malone, 19, with her vehicle while under the influence in late 2021, trial has been pushed until May 2023. The trial was originally scheduled for February 6, 2023. On December 8,...
Comments / 0