BREAKING: Cast Members Reject New Disney World Contract
Members of the six unions representing Disney World employees have voted no on a contract that Disney had positioned as its best offer. According to Unite Here Local 362, union members rejected the offer by a 96% margin. Disney World’s current contract with its unionized Cast Members expired October 1st, 2022. The Cast Members are working under a contract extension that will continue even after this week’s “no” vote.
Every Disney World Ride Closure in 2023
Disney is such a magical place for so many reasons — the views, the nostalgia, and of course, the food! However, for many of us, the most exciting part of Disney — like any other theme park — are the rides and attractions!. Lots of new and...
You EARNED a Weekend Shopping Spree — Here Are the BEST Disney Deals on Amazon
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Congratulations! You made it to the weekend after another week of working hard. You deserve to TREAT yourself. What better way to show a little self-love than an online...
HURRY! There’s a HUGE Sale on the 50th Anniversary Vans Collection in Disney World
Who doesn’t love saving money on Disney merchandise?. We’re no strangers to Disney sales that appear and disappear just as quickly, and we also know there’s SO much merchandise to check out at any given time. We do our best to keep up with all the new merchandise, but also keep an eye out for sales so you can save some cash. If you’re in Magic Kingdom soon, don’t forget to check out this sale that’s hidden away!
Want Short Wait Times? NOW Is the Time to Visit Disney World
Well, the answer all depends on YOU. Do you want to avoid crowds at all costs? Don’t visit during spring break. Do you want to be a part of the action when a brand new ride like TRON Lightcycle / Run opens? Prepare to visit when the parks are busy. If you are someone who is seeking lower wait times on a Disney World trip, right now might be the best time to visit Disney World!
Why You Should AVOID Disney World In April
April will not be your average month for Walt Disney World. The parks are scheduled to see several premieres, including a new attraction and the return of a popular nighttime spectacular. These changes, plus other factors, mean April is sure to be a busy month! If you can’t handle tons of crowds, you may want to stay away.
REVIEW: Don’t Let This Disney World Cupcake Deceive You
It’s February, and you know what that means… . It means it’s time to eat ALL the Valentine’s Day snacks in Disney World! So far we’ve tried an Almond Cheesecake Heart, Valentine’s Day Sugar Cookies, a Valentine’s Day Donut, and more! Now we’re trying what might be the PRETTIEST Valentine’s Day treat so far, a Love Letter Cupcake.
ALL the On-Ride Photos You Can Get for FREE with Genie+ in Disney World
The paid FastPass+ replacement service is key to skipping the lines throughout Disney World and it has evolved since it was first released. Genie+ selections can now be modified, just what is available through Genie+ vs. Individual Lightning Lanes has changed over the past few months, and new attractions are sometimes added to the service. But soon, an important perk will be added to the Genie+ service. Here’s what you need to know.
STOP Buying Disney Genie+ — Here’s When You DON’T Need It
Disney Genie+ is a divisive issue with Disney World travelers! Can you afford to pay an extra fee to skip the lines for attractions in the parks? Can you afford NOT to?. We are in the parks every day using Genie+, learning all the tips and tricks to make your next Disney World trip easier. Today, we’re sharing some NEW tips for using Genie+ in 2023.
A Popular Disney World Drink Is CHANGING
February means LOTS of new food and drinks in Disney World. Not only does the resort introduce new foods and treats for Black History Month, but we also see a LOT of snacks and drinks dedicated to Valentine’s Day! That means lots of pink food and heart-shaped sweets. Now, though, a popular Disney World cocktail is getting in on the romantic vibes.
Did This Treat Get BETTER or WORSE in Disney World? It’s Complicated.
There are SO many treats joining the Disney parks family right now. February is Black History Month, and Disney is celebrating with TONS of new snacks in all their parks! We’ve already started trying lots of them and have found some truly delicious ones, but our job isn’t even CLOSE to being over. We headed over to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to try another cupcake that’s only around for this month! We tried this cupcake last year, but it was so good it had us coming back for a second year.
Why Next Week Might Be The BEST Time To Visit Disney World
There’s a LOT going on. Not only will you be able to catch the EPCOT Festival of the Arts, but you’ll also get to indulge in some Celebrate Soulfully foods and nom on some Valentine’s Day treats. However, before you go, be sure you know the park hours and park pass availability — we’re going to go over all that right here!
You Had Us at THIN MINT DONUTS in Disney World
It’s true: Disney is for the hungry! It’s also for those with very adventurous palettes, as Disney is always introducing new snacks and desserts that are out of the ordinary, to say the least. Disney often combines multiple treats into single heavenly desserts, or they come up with new twists that somehow make classic desserts even better!
Why You’ll Want to Book a 2024 Disney Cruise
There’s just SO much to do on a Disney Cruise. You can meet a ton of characters, eat some AMAZING food, explore themed settings, take fun excursions, eat MORE amazing food (yes, we’re all about the food), and more. Some special events also take place aboard ships, and two of these events will be returning for 2024 cruises!
Disney Unveils MORE Story Details About Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
Okay, who’s ready to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?. Well, we know we’ll all have to wait until 2024 while the Splash Mountain ride gets re-themed to the NEW ride based on The Princess and The Frog. We’ve already seen the first signs of construction, and although Disney has revealed part of the new ride’s storyline, we just recently got a few NEW details.
REVIEW: Come With Us To Try a SMOKY New Snack in Disney World
February has brought a LOT of new things to Disney World. This month marks Black History Month and kicks off Disney’s Celebrate Soulfully, which will bring new merchandise, special events, and new food, to the resort! So we’re heading to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to try one of these new food items!
DFB Video: Latest Disney News: A RARE Character, NEW Cast Member Costumes & a NEW meet-and-greet?
We’re back with another DFB Video covering all the latest Disney news!. We spotted some rare characters (we’re looking at you, Powerline Max), new meet and greets, and Cast Member costumes got a big makeover. See all that and more in our latest video!. Check out all the...
Disney’s 100th Anniversary LEGO Set Is Online Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. LEGO couldn’t be left out of the Disney 100th anniversary celebrations, so they’ve decided to join in on the fun! We found just the Disney 100th Celebration merchandise that really knows how to stand out.
Come Try the NEW Lunch Box Tart in Disney World With Us!
One fan-favorite Disney World treat just got a seasonal update, and we’re heading to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check it out!. Over at Woody’s Lunch Box, you’ll find eats like grilled cheese with tomato soup, totchos (tater tot nachos), and — of course — lunch box tarts! These are basically fancy pop tarts, but somehow they’re also so much more than that. Come along with us to try the latest flavor of lunch box tart, which arrived for Disney’s Celebrate Soulfully event.
REVIEW: Disney World’s NEW Treat Is for a Specific Group of People
Valentine’s Day treats are starting to pop up around Disney World!. You can grab lots of different treats all over the park, including the resorts. We headed over to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort to try a new almond cheesecake treat!. Over at Gasparilla Island Grill, you can grab...
