BREAKING: Cast Members Reject New Disney World Contract
Members of the six unions representing Disney World employees have voted no on a contract that Disney had positioned as its best offer. According to Unite Here Local 362, union members rejected the offer by a 96% margin. Disney World’s current contract with its unionized Cast Members expired October 1st, 2022. The Cast Members are working under a contract extension that will continue even after this week’s “no” vote.
Every Disney World Ride Closure in 2023
Disney is such a magical place for so many reasons — the views, the nostalgia, and of course, the food! However, for many of us, the most exciting part of Disney — like any other theme park — are the rides and attractions!. Lots of new and...
DFB Video: Latest Disney News: A RARE Character, NEW Cast Member Costumes & a NEW meet-and-greet?
We’re back with another DFB Video covering all the latest Disney news!. We spotted some rare characters (we’re looking at you, Powerline Max), new meet and greets, and Cast Member costumes got a big makeover. See all that and more in our latest video!. Check out all the...
Why You Should AVOID Disney World In April
April will not be your average month for Walt Disney World. The parks are scheduled to see several premieres, including a new attraction and the return of a popular nighttime spectacular. These changes, plus other factors, mean April is sure to be a busy month! If you can’t handle tons of crowds, you may want to stay away.
REVIEW: Don’t Let This Disney World Cupcake Deceive You
It’s February, and you know what that means… . It means it’s time to eat ALL the Valentine’s Day snacks in Disney World! So far we’ve tried an Almond Cheesecake Heart, Valentine’s Day Sugar Cookies, a Valentine’s Day Donut, and more! Now we’re trying what might be the PRETTIEST Valentine’s Day treat so far, a Love Letter Cupcake.
Why Next Week Might Be The BEST Time To Visit Disney World
There’s a LOT going on. Not only will you be able to catch the EPCOT Festival of the Arts, but you’ll also get to indulge in some Celebrate Soulfully foods and nom on some Valentine’s Day treats. However, before you go, be sure you know the park hours and park pass availability — we’re going to go over all that right here!
Want Short Wait Times? NOW Is the Time to Visit Disney World
Well, the answer all depends on YOU. Do you want to avoid crowds at all costs? Don’t visit during spring break. Do you want to be a part of the action when a brand new ride like TRON Lightcycle / Run opens? Prepare to visit when the parks are busy. If you are someone who is seeking lower wait times on a Disney World trip, right now might be the best time to visit Disney World!
REVIEW: Disney World’s NEW Treat Is for a Specific Group of People
Valentine’s Day treats are starting to pop up around Disney World!. You can grab lots of different treats all over the park, including the resorts. We headed over to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort to try a new almond cheesecake treat!. Over at Gasparilla Island Grill, you can grab...
Disney Unveils MORE Story Details About Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
Okay, who’s ready to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?. Well, we know we’ll all have to wait until 2024 while the Splash Mountain ride gets re-themed to the NEW ride based on The Princess and The Frog. We’ve already seen the first signs of construction, and although Disney has revealed part of the new ride’s storyline, we just recently got a few NEW details.
Did This Treat Get BETTER or WORSE in Disney World? It’s Complicated.
There are SO many treats joining the Disney parks family right now. February is Black History Month, and Disney is celebrating with TONS of new snacks in all their parks! We’ve already started trying lots of them and have found some truly delicious ones, but our job isn’t even CLOSE to being over. We headed over to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to try another cupcake that’s only around for this month! We tried this cupcake last year, but it was so good it had us coming back for a second year.
A Popular Disney World Drink Is CHANGING
February means LOTS of new food and drinks in Disney World. Not only does the resort introduce new foods and treats for Black History Month, but we also see a LOT of snacks and drinks dedicated to Valentine’s Day! That means lots of pink food and heart-shaped sweets. Now, though, a popular Disney World cocktail is getting in on the romantic vibes.
Why You’ll Want to Book a 2024 Disney Cruise
There’s just SO much to do on a Disney Cruise. You can meet a ton of characters, eat some AMAZING food, explore themed settings, take fun excursions, eat MORE amazing food (yes, we’re all about the food), and more. Some special events also take place aboard ships, and two of these events will be returning for 2024 cruises!
REVIEW: Come With Us To Try a SMOKY New Snack in Disney World
February has brought a LOT of new things to Disney World. This month marks Black History Month and kicks off Disney’s Celebrate Soulfully, which will bring new merchandise, special events, and new food, to the resort! So we’re heading to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to try one of these new food items!
A Classic EPCOT Treat Just Got a Princess-Themed Upgrade!
We’re back again with another Celebrate Soulfully snack review!. We’ve been running around the parks on a mission to try all the new snacks introduced for this Black History Month event. While we’ve already crossed lots off our list, now we’re headed over to EPCOT to grab one we’re really excited about — the Tiana Banana Pudding!
Disney’s 100th Anniversary LEGO Set Is Online Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. LEGO couldn’t be left out of the Disney 100th anniversary celebrations, so they’ve decided to join in on the fun! We found just the Disney 100th Celebration merchandise that really knows how to stand out.
You Had Us at THIN MINT DONUTS in Disney World
It’s true: Disney is for the hungry! It’s also for those with very adventurous palettes, as Disney is always introducing new snacks and desserts that are out of the ordinary, to say the least. Disney often combines multiple treats into single heavenly desserts, or they come up with new twists that somehow make classic desserts even better!
Can Activist Investors Derail Bob Iger’s Board at Disney?
Bob Iger returned as Disney’s CEO last November, and he’s made some major changes in the short time that he’s been back. But could a proxy battle with an investor group mean even MORE changes on the horizon?. Nelson Peltz is an activist investor who has taken...
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
When it comes to Disney World hotels, there’s a reason many guests claim Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort as their favorite. That’s due to a multitude of factors like the resort’s Hawaiian theming, the newly renovated Moana rooms, and the smell (seriously, it SMELLS SO GOOD IN THERE).
REMINDER: A New Big Park Hopping Change and Disneyland Perk Start TOMORROW
So many things are changing at the Disney parks that it can be difficult to keep them all straight!. PhotoPass changes will soon be made for those who buy Genie+ in Disney World, Splash Mountain has CLOSED in Disney World to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (and it will eventually close in Disneyland too), and other changes have been announced for the West Coast. With all of this news, you may have missed or forgotten about two critical adjustments coming to Disneyland soon.
This TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Member Showing Off His Costume Is VIBES
Okay, who’s ready to enter The Grid with Magic Kingdom’s new ride? TRON Lightcycle / Run will take Disney World guests on a thrilling lightcycle ride through a “dark computerized world.”. TRON’s big opening is coming up soon on April 4th, and we’re starting to see a...
