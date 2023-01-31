There are SO many treats joining the Disney parks family right now. February is Black History Month, and Disney is celebrating with TONS of new snacks in all their parks! We’ve already started trying lots of them and have found some truly delicious ones, but our job isn’t even CLOSE to being over. We headed over to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to try another cupcake that’s only around for this month! We tried this cupcake last year, but it was so good it had us coming back for a second year.

