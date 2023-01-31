Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some big changes to how the company does business including how DC Films is operated, and newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has definitely turned things around. One of the films that has been a topic of controversy has to be the Ezra Miller-led The Flash due to the actors ongoing legal trouble, and WB spent some time trying to figure out what to do with the film. Zaslav would go on to hire James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and The Flash would get confirmed for a release later this year. Weirdly enough, The CW's The Flash will wrap up its final season around the time the film is released. Some fans will still have an opinion on who is the best Scarlet Speedster and it seems that the showrunner of the series already threw his pick in the ring. In a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed that Grant Gustin is his favorite Flash.

