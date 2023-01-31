Read full article on original website
The Flash Star Says It's "Been Hard Watching" Ezra Miller Controversy Unfold
Warner Bros. had been trying to figure out what to do with The Flash movie for the better part of last year due to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. The studio had the choice of either canceling the movie, reshooting the movie with a different actor, or releasing it as is. It was finally decided that The Flash would be released with Miller still as the lead and the actor apologized for his actions and even started getting professional help. James Gunn and Peter Safran recently took over DC Studios and revealed a slate of projects that they're developing, and even praised The Flash as one of the best superhero movies ever. Now, one of The Flash's stars is speaking out on the entire situation with Miller. During a recent appearance on a red carpet, The Hollywood Reporter got a chance to talk with Kiersey Clemons, who plays Iris West, and she revealed that it's been hard watching everything unfold with her costar.
Arrow's Stephen Amell Requested a Specific Storyline for The Flash Return
Warner Bros. has been slowly ending each of their DC Comics shows on The CW due to appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios and the latest series to wrap things up is The Flash. The Flash is returning for a shorter Season 9 that will wrap up the cast's tenure in Central City. The CW is known for bringing back actors that have previously appeared in the Arrowverse but there was one character who died in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event: Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen. It was recently revealed that Amell would return as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in an upcoming episode that will also feature David Ramsey and Keyinan Lonsdale reprising their John Diggle and Wally West roles, respectively. Now it seems that we have a bit more clarity on what prompted Amell's return. During a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed how the actor returning as Green Arrow came to be.
James Gunn's Superman Trunks Poll Declares a Winner
Following the big reveal of Warner Bros' upcoming DC Cinematic Universe slate, titled "Gods and Monsters", one of the biggest pieces of news was the reveal of a new solo Superman film that would release in 2025. Superman: Legacy is looking to bring Clark Kent back to his roots, creating a much kinder Man of Steel than the previous iteration we had seen in the likes of Man of Steel, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Recently, Gunn asked fans whether they wanted to see the new Superman wearing his traditional trunks and the filmmaker has his answer.
DC Releases Modern Cut of Batman
There have been many iterations of Batman seen on the big and small screen, and it was revealed this week that the sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman officially has a title and that DC Studios is also working on a Brave and the Bold movie. Everyone has their own favorite Batman and for many, it's Michael Keaton, who starred in Batman (1988) and Batman Returns (1992). Today, DC released a modern recut trailer of the beloved 1989 film.
Hulu Renews Marvel Show, but Removes Marvel Branding
A Marvel Hulu show is coming back, but it will look a bit different this season. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Hit-Monkey will be getting a Season 2. However, the animated program will no longer carry the Marvel branding that it wore in the first salvo of episodes. It's rare to see a show picked up after such a big gap between the first season and supposed follow-up. However, it's probably likely that Marvel wanted to make sure everything was consistent with their brand before setting sail on Season 2. Back in November of 2021, the animation side of the company with Hulu looked quite a bit different. Jeph Loeb greenlit four series including the monkey show, MODOK, Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler. Fans were excited at the announcements. But, in the end, only Hit-Monkey and Patton Oswalt's villain made it to the small screen.
Game of Thrones Stars Announce They're Expecting Second Child
Back when Game of Thrones was still airing, Kit Harington's Jon Snow went through a lot of trials and tribulations, including the death of his first love, Ygritte (Rose Leslie). While things didn't work out between the duo on the show, they ended up getting married in real life back in 2018 and had their first baby together in 2021. This week, Harington appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and announced Leslie is pregnant again.
Naruto Cosplay Depicts Sasuke Retsuden's Power Couple
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is prepping to follow its source material from the manga once again, as the Code Arc will begin later this month and see Team 7 fighting against the right-hand man to Jigen who is looking for revenge following the death of his master. Before then, the anime will finish Sasuke Retsuden, the side story that takes place during the era before Boruto Uzumaki took center stage and gives us some major moments in the couple's history that hadn't been told in the Shonen's past.
Avatar: The Way of Water Falls to Third Place at the Box Office, Knock at the Cabin Claims Top Spot
Avatar: The Way of Water's impressive seven-week streak at the top of the box office is coming to an end. The Avatar sequel will fall into third place at the box office, as the new horror movie Knock at the Cabin claims the top spot on the chart. Knock on the Cabin, the latest from M. Night Shyamalan, earned $5.4 million on its first day on its way to a $14.2 million opening weekend haul, making it Shyamalan's seventh number-one opening as a director. Paramount Pictures new sports comedy 80 for Brady lands in second place with an estimated $12.5 million. Avatar: The Way of Water will earn around $10 million in its eighth weekend.
Peacock Exec Defends Recent Young Adult Series Cancellations
Peacock has made headlines for a number of surprising cancellations lately, with the relatively-new streaming service axing some surprising high-profile shows. Among them are two projects from The Vampire Diaries alum Julie Plec — a new take on the YA franchise Vampire Academy, which wrapped its first season last year, as well as an in-development adaptation of Aftershock Comics' Dead Day. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, spoke about the cancellation of both shows, and attributed the decision to an inability to capture their target young adult demographics.
Marvel Star Brie Larson Jokes About Becoming one of The Last of Us' Clickers
The Last of Us is returning tonight with its fourth episode, and everyone seems to be enjoying the new HBO series, including some of your favorite celebrities. Many big names have taken to social media to react to the new show, which stars The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal as Joel and Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey as Ellie. In the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us, which is based on the game of the same name, most of the population has become infected with a parasitic fungal infection that turns them into zombie-like creatures. "Clickers" are people who have been infected for at least one year, so the fungus has spread all over their bodies. Recently, Marvel star Brie Larson took to Twitter to joke about becoming a clicker.
The Flash Showrunner Says Grant Gustin "Will Always be The Flash" For Some
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some big changes to how the company does business including how DC Films is operated, and newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has definitely turned things around. One of the films that has been a topic of controversy has to be the Ezra Miller-led The Flash due to the actors ongoing legal trouble, and WB spent some time trying to figure out what to do with the film. Zaslav would go on to hire James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and The Flash would get confirmed for a release later this year. Weirdly enough, The CW's The Flash will wrap up its final season around the time the film is released. Some fans will still have an opinion on who is the best Scarlet Speedster and it seems that the showrunner of the series already threw his pick in the ring. In a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed that Grant Gustin is his favorite Flash.
Marvel Reveals First Details on Landmark Fantastic Four #700
Spring will see Marvel celebrate 700 issues of Fantastic Four with a giant-sized issue featuring their longtime nemesis, Doctor Doom. Marvel recently relaunched Fantastic Four with the new creative team of writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. Each issue has focused on a member of Marvel's First Family, and a mystery that's caused a rift between the group. Answers are slowly being revealed, with February's Fantastic Four #4 spilling all of those secrets and bringing the Fantastic Four back together again. Unfortunately, Doctor Doom will also get involved, looking to correct Reed Richards' failure.
Marvel Reveals the True Identity of a Major New X-Men Villain
Marvel has finally revealed the true identity of a major new X-Men villain – one who has been operating from the shadows since the "Dawn of X" era began back in 2019!. When Marvel's X-Force (vol. 6) relaunched following the "House of X" reboot event, the book was immediately marked by a darkness in X-Men lore we had not seen before. A global anti-mutant organization called XENO was introduced as the main foe X-Force was battling; that organization's leader was a masked man who was only known by the elaborate peacock sleeve tattoo on his right arm. None of X-Force's operations have managed to bring them closer to apprehending or killing (or even seeing) XENO's mysterious leader – who has, in turn, inflicted some truly horrific pain and suffering on the mutants of Krakoa.
Netflix's One Piece Star Emily Rudd Addresses Viral Fan-Critique
It's happening, guys. Netflix and creator Eiichiro Oda have been hard at work on One Piece for years now, and we got our first taste of the adaptation this month. After a long wait, the first visuals for Netflix's One Piece went live, and the impressive posters left fans buzzing. Of course, that doesn't mean fans took the promos at face value, and one question that sprung from the first look is now being addressed by show star Emily Rudd.
Redfall Confirms Controversial Feature
Bethesda and developer Arkane Studios have confirmed that Redfall will have a controversial feature ahead of its launch on Xbox Series X|S and PC in May. As you may know, Redfall can be played by yourself or online with friends. That said, while you can play the game by yourself, you will need a constant online connection to play it. Don't have an online connection because the power went out or your Internet is terrible or because you don't have Internet at all? Well, you're out of luck.
Paul Rudd Shares "Horrendous" Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Behind-the-Scenes Story
Marvel Studios will be moving their attention to Phase 5 as the launch of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania nears and the film will introduce moviegoers to The Multiverse Saga's main villan, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Majors previously made an appearance as a variant of the villain in the Loki series on Disney+, which gave us a look at what's in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From everything we've seen from the trailers, Kang is going to give Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) a run to his money and put him through the wringer. Now, it seems that Rudd is revealing one of the most "horrendous" scenes to film in Quantumania. During a new interview from the red carpet of an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sneak peek event, Rudd revealed that when they were initially filming the Quantum Realm scenes it was pretty disgusting.
Daredevil: Born Again: New Cast Information Could Signal Return of Tracksuit Mafia
Marvel Studios' stab at a Daredevil story is set to begin filming in a matter of weeks, and more cast information has started to surface regarding the upcoming Disney+ project. To date, only Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return to the roles they first originated on the Netflix series. That means this latest round of casting news includes breakdowns for only new roles, joining the other handful of actors that have already been cast in similar positions.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Doesn't Know When Namora Will Return to the MCU (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+ and is also available on Digital — not to mention coming to Blu-ray and DVD on February 7th — and fans are getting a fresh opportunity to experience the film in the comfort of their own home. That includes getting reacquainted with the newest aspect of the Marvel universe to be introduced to the MCU, Namor and his nation of Talokan, including Namora. Played by Mabel Cadena in the film, the fan favorite character made a big splash with fans who are already clamoring to see Namora, as well as the rest of Talokan, in future projects. But speaking with ComicBook.com in support of the film's home release, Cadena says she doesn't know when we'll see Namora again, but she really wants to return.
The Walking Dead Creator Considered Making [Spoiler] a Villain
[Warning: This story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Deluxe #56.] The Walking Dead comic book readers remember Abraham Ford as a man on a mission: the former U.S. Army Sergeant who thought he was saving the world by escorting Eugene Porter from Houston to Washington to end the zombie apocalypse. A brave and brawny badass, the headstrong Abe butted heads with Rick Grimes and his group of survivors over their tactical approach to living in a dead world. But like a good soldier, Abe did his duty as Rick's right-hand man and enforcer until he was KIA.
Is the Last Blockbuster Making a Horror Movie?
Earlier this week, the Blockbuster Video store in Bend, Oregon posted a teaser image to their Instagram account, revealing that Blockbuster would be making its first commercial in about a decade. It also featured a date -- Super Bowl Sunday, February 12. The store, which is the final Blockbuster still in business, followed up with a short video that teased "something big is coming." Both the image they shared, and the video, featured roaches or roach-like creatures, and the initial image showed the creature, gigantic and perched on top of a Blockbuster store in an otherwise burned-out wasteland.
