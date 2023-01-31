ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Bennington man faces charges of lewd, lascivious conduct with a child

By Michael Mahar
 5 days ago

POWNAL, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A Bennington has been arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a child after allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child under the age of 15.

Vermont State Police say that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit received a tip and that troopers investigated and found probable cause to Robert Florio, 39.

Florio was released on his own recognizance with conditions. His set to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Tuesday.

