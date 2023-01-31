Read full article on original website
Related
Oakland County Woman Accused of Posing As Children’s Therapist in Brighton
An unlicensed woman from Oakland County who posed as a therapist at a recovery center in Brighton faces numerous charges. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of posing as a board-certified therapist who allegedly treated children with autism at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton. Fake Therapist Faces Numerous Charges. According...
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
Detroit Student Suffers Cardiac Arrest at High School Basketball Game
A student from Detroit's Northwestern High School is on life support after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during a high school basketball game. Cartier Woods is an 18-year-old senior at the school and suffered the cardiac incident during the game Tuesday night. An AED (Automated External Defibrillator) was used after...
Huge Dog Fighting Operation in Detroit Busted, 130+ Dogs Rescued
133 dogs were recently rescued from a huge dog fighting operation in Detroit. It's believed to be the largest operation to combat dogfighting in Michigan's history. Even though it's believed all 133 dogs will survive, Bark Nation, an animal nonprofit out of Detroit is asking for urgent donations to help care for the dogs. They believe that with daily care and post-seizure work, it'll cost more than $74,000. So far (as of writing this article), they've managed to raise just over $38K.
Michigan Teacher Creates Sharks Out Of Snow, Goes Viral
A lot of people complain about the snow, but some people enjoy it - or at least try to make the most of it. Case in point, Madison Heights resident Jennifer Ramirez. The highly talented school teacher did not just make the most of the snow in her front yard - she made sharks out of it.
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?
Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
Flint’s Bishop Airport Receives $3.5M Grant To Make Major Repairs
One of the best things about the Genesee County area is Flint's Bishop International Airport. The convenience of avoiding intense traffic to Detroit or, the ease of getting through security and exiting after arrival. It's quick & efficient... and now, receiving a much-needed repair funding. What upgrades will Bishop International...
You’ll Get Serious Beach Vibes at This New Tiki Bar in Metro Detroit
Located in Hazel Park, this new tiki bar is going for a laid-back beach vibe. The kind of beach vibe that you'd find in beautiful Key West. Just because we live in Michigan and have to endure tons of snow and cold temps for months on end, doesn't mean we can't enjoy a little of what Key West has to offer. Well, sort of.
One of Flint’s Magnificent Historic Mansions Can Be Yours for Under $500K
When it comes to historic neighborhoods in Michigan, it’s hard to beat the area known as the College Cultural Area in Flint. The elegant architecture has kept the homes some of the most sought-after in the area for years, and now you can call one of them home. I...
MCC in Flint Reopens Auto Service Center for Customers on 2/13/23
Mott Community College in Flint is reopening its auto service center. Those looking for affordable auto repair will once again be able to return to the automotive service center at Mott Community College. The shop closed to the public during the pandemic and will reopen for all on Monday, February 13th, 2023.
Check Out the New Arcade Open Inside Grand Blanc Lanes [PHOTOS]
Grand Blanc is now home to a new arcade for your family to check out. Grand Blanc Lanes on Saginaw Street, next to Rollhaven, has added some new entertainment options for you to check out. The former annex of the building, which held 30+ bowling lanes has been converted to offer more family-friendly options.
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 0