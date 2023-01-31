ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Huge Dog Fighting Operation in Detroit Busted, 130+ Dogs Rescued

133 dogs were recently rescued from a huge dog fighting operation in Detroit. It's believed to be the largest operation to combat dogfighting in Michigan's history. Even though it's believed all 133 dogs will survive, Bark Nation, an animal nonprofit out of Detroit is asking for urgent donations to help care for the dogs. They believe that with daily care and post-seizure work, it'll cost more than $74,000. So far (as of writing this article), they've managed to raise just over $38K.
DETROIT, MI
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
DETROIT, MI
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?

Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
NOVI, MI
Flint’s Bishop Airport Receives $3.5M Grant To Make Major Repairs

One of the best things about the Genesee County area is Flint's Bishop International Airport. The convenience of avoiding intense traffic to Detroit or, the ease of getting through security and exiting after arrival. It's quick & efficient... and now, receiving a much-needed repair funding. What upgrades will Bishop International...
FLINT, MI
MCC in Flint Reopens Auto Service Center for Customers on 2/13/23

Mott Community College in Flint is reopening its auto service center. Those looking for affordable auto repair will once again be able to return to the automotive service center at Mott Community College. The shop closed to the public during the pandemic and will reopen for all on Monday, February 13th, 2023.
FLINT, MI
Burton, MI
