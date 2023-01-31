SAN JOSE – A man from Gilroy was killed in a crash that involved multiple vehicles, including a big-rig, on Highway 101 in San Jose early Wednesday morning.According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision took place in the northbound direction of the freeway near Story Road around 5:55 a.m. CHP officers determined that the driver of a 2007 Toyota was traveling in the number one lane at 65 miles per hour when he was struck from behind by a 2017 Honda. The victim's Toyota struck the rear of another Toyota, which in turn lost control and struck a Freightliner big-rig.The driver of the 2007 Toyota, identified as a 39-year-old from Gilroy, suffered fatal injuries. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.Officers said the driver of the other Toyota suffered moderate injuries and was taken to San Jose Regional Medical Center.Following the crash, three lanes of the freeway were closed as officers investigated. All lanes of the roadway reopened about an hour later.Officers said the drivers remained at the scene and were cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO