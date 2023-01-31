ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Connecticut Is Worth A Trip To The Country

When thinking of out-of-town restaurants to visit, people often focus their attention on larger cities. After all, these are the places you hear about most often or see mentioned in reviews, plus there are a variety of nearby attractions to check out and make a whole day (or weekend) trip of it. But any true restaurant aficionado knows there are just as many, if not more, rural restaurants in Connecticut that deserve a visit. Dining out at one of these country eateries usually means tasty home-cooked food, friendly service, and often a shorter wait time than you’d have at a popular establishment in a big city. If you’re hankering for some good food and don’t mind a drive out to the country, Countryside Pizza and Restaurant in Harwinton is just the spot for you.
HARWINTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Frozen Water Poses Issue for Crews Battling Oxford Fire

The frigid weather hampered a large response to a house fire in Oxford Friday night. Officials say the fire broke out around 7:45 on Jensen Farm Road and crews remained on scene for about eleven hours working to quell the flames, which had already extended through the roof. Thankfully, the...
OXFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Burst Pipes an Issue Across Connecticut From Winter Cold Snap

While the extreme cold is now subsiding, the effects of that weather remain putting a strain on homes and other buildings across the state. In some cases, pipes burst which shut down places like a supermarket in Enfield. Customers surprised and confused, being met with this sign at the Big...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Connecticut Soon

Did you know dinosaurs once roamed the area that is now Connecticut? It’s fitting, then, that we have so many dinosaur-related attractions in Connecticut. We’ve got parks where you can see real dinosaur tracks, dinosaur-themed putt putt courses, and so much more. If you want to see real, moving dinosaurs, you probably think that’s not possible, since, after all, they’re long-extinct.
CONNECTICUT STATE
tourcounsel.com

Eastfield Mall | Shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts

The Eastfield Mall is a shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts, which is owned by Mountain Development Corporation, and was built in late 1967 by the Rouse Company. The three anchors, JCPenney, Macy's, and Sears closed in 2011, 2016, and 2018, respectively. The movie theater, Cinemark closed in 2020. The mall...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Black Heroes Trail honors Hartford’s changemakers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People walking along Main Street in Hartford now have a chance to learn more about the people who shaped the city’s history. Hartford unveiled the Black Heroes Trail on Thursday. The project includes 19 installations that each highlight a different, impactful hero. “You look up and say, ‘Wow! I didn’t know!'” […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Gil on the Go: Shady Glen turning 75 this year

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is celebrating 75 years this year, so in honor of that, Gil on the Go is doing a 75th Anniversary Tour to take a look at businesses around the state that are also celebrating anniversaries. Shady Glen in Manchester is celebrating 75 years...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Chuckles and Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s answer to Punxsutawney Phil, made their own Groundhog Day predictions on Thursday morning. The Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester opened its doors at 6 a.m. so children could meet the groundhog. Chuckles predicted an early spring. “I actually wanted...
MANCHESTER, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

GOOD Home: This Week’s Artic Blast and Frozen Pipes—What You Need to Know

GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.
NBC Connecticut

Crews Respond to Fire in Bridgeport

Firefighters responded to a fire in Bridgeport early Friday morning. An investigation was underway after the fire marshal in Bridgeport found what officials said was a possible “puppy mill” while responding to investigate a fire on Brooks Street, but determined that it was a structure that housed the family pets and it was not a puppy mill.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

