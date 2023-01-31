ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$10K reward offered for information on Five Points murder

By Morgan Whitley
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information related to a homicide that occurred in the Five Points neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers are investigating a homicide that took place on Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at 21st Street and Lawrence Street in the Five Points neighborhood.

Vaughn Anderson was shot and killed at the intersection.

Police need help investigating the murder of Vaughn Anderson in the Five Points neighborhood. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

According to DPD, Anderson had been in Denver for five months and was unhoused.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s murder is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately. Tipsters can call 720-913-7867 and remain anonymous. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

shannon
4d ago

I'm surprised they are offering so much. unhoused means living on the street and probably sleeping where he wasn't wanted.

Somdrix
5d ago

Mmmm no. How about YOU guys find the criminals or find better detectives and perhaps use your 1000’s of cameras rather then appease the public and give em money when y’all just cover s— up anyway.

