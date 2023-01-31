ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson Police respond to reports of shooting near Alvernon and Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a possible shooting near Alvernon Way and Valencia Road. TPD said they responded to the area for reports of a shooting early Sunday morning. Information is limited at this time as their detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
Oro Valley Police respond to suspicious package at Home Depot

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious package Saturday morning. They sent a tweet out to the community that said, “Police activity- OVPD is working on an incident at the Home Depot. Please avoid the area.”. Ten...
Tucson K-9 officer catches car theft suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson K-9 officer took down a car theft and burglary suspect on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Tucson Police Department said it started when another officer found a stolen vehicle near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road. The TPD said the suspect, identified as...
Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say

Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
Tucson woman accused of stabbing husband to death during argument

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been accused of stabbing her husband to death during an argument early Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department said Mary and Ruben Durazo got into a fight in their home near 22nd Street and Columbus Boulevard early in the morning.
Motorcyclist hit at Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash at Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the woman was hit by a vehicle. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and drivers should avoid the area. Copyright...
Tucson USD continues to investigate cyber attack

Big spike in job numbers nationwide means rest of country finally catching up to Arizona. Arizona’s unemployment rate has ticked up to 4%, one of the highest in the nation right now. Nogales drug smuggling tunnels seemingly non-existent over last couple of years. Body cam video has been released...
TUSD superintendent finally speaks out following cyberattack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Feb. 2, Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said some of the district’s computers and networks are still not fully functioning following a cyberattack. Trujillo did say investigators have found no evidence that...
