Birmingham, AL

waste360.com

Birmingham Residents Deal with Illegal Dumping

Residents in Birmingham, Ala. are reaching out to city officials for what they say is an ongoing illegal dumping issue. They say their street has been a hotspot for years. The city has four locations for dumping, but residents say its not enough. Read the entire article here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point City Council votes to demolish properties, unveils new brush pickup plan

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council continued its aggressive campaign against dilapidated and hazardous structures during its bi-weekly city council meeting, Thursday, Feb. 3. The council opened the meeting with a public hearing on four properties cited for neglect and for creating a dangerous environment in the […]
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover short-term rental owners upset with ‘Airbnb ordinance’

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A couple of weeks ago, Hoover city leaders announced a new ordinance could go in effect for Airbnb’s operating within the city. Some of the short-term rental owners we spoke with are upset, many of them saying this ordinance not only negatively affects them but also the city’s revenue.
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Emergency crews battle blaze at Southside Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene for hours Saturday working to put out a house fire in the Southside area. The call came in around 9 a.m. about the fire in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South. Firefighters found the fire was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Movie filming in Birmingham to close busy street Feb. 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A well-traveled street in Birmingham is set to close all day on Feb 2. An advisory from the city stated film crews will be working that day, and because of that, 23rd Street at 1st, 2nd and 3rd avenues north will be closed. The movie "The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham neighborhood officers sworn in Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s mayor and city council came together Tuesday night for a swearing-in ceremony that was not theirs. They came to support and watch Chief Municipal Judge Andra’ Sparks give the oath of office to citizens elected in October to represent each of Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Gardendale residents fight proposed townhomes

GARDENDALE, Ala. — Some Gardendale residents are fighting a request by developers to build townhomes down the street from the city's new sports complex. They want to build three separate buildings with six townhomes in each fronting Moncrief Road. Added traffic on this road is one of the main concerns nearby residents have.
GARDENDALE, AL
Bham Now

6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local

Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer mayor says police removed 300 guns from the streets in 2022

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police have taken hundreds of guns off the streets in the past year, and Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley said public safety remains top of mind. During his State of the City Address this week, the mayor said the crime rate in Bessemer dropped 6.3% in 2022, marking the 10th consecutive year of declining crime in the city.
BESSEMER, AL

