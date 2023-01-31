Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Birmingham (AL)’s $81M Budget Surplus Means Good News for Fire Department
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said tourists, visitors and local residents who got out and spent money after the COVID-19 shutdown helped the city have a massive economic rebound. “I’m going to send a big shout out to our citizens as well as guests and visitors coming into our town,” Woodfin...
Bham Now
New entertainment venue coming to former The Hive site in Five Points South
Urban Parc, a dining and entertainment venue, is moving into the former site of The Hive (1006 20th St. South) in the heart of the Five Points South Entertainment District. On January 31st, the Birmingham City Council approved Urban Parc’s liquor license, clearing a major hurdle for the establishment.
wbrc.com
Restaurant owner reacts to Bessemer mayor’s plans for big changes in the city
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Revitalization was one of the highlights of Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley’s State of the City Address this week. He touted dozens of new businesses coming to town, and hundreds of blighted buildings torn down. One local business owner is reacting to all the change happening...
waste360.com
Birmingham Residents Deal with Illegal Dumping
Residents in Birmingham, Ala. are reaching out to city officials for what they say is an ongoing illegal dumping issue. They say their street has been a hotspot for years. The city has four locations for dumping, but residents say its not enough. Read the entire article here.
Center Point City Council votes to demolish properties, unveils new brush pickup plan
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council continued its aggressive campaign against dilapidated and hazardous structures during its bi-weekly city council meeting, Thursday, Feb. 3. The council opened the meeting with a public hearing on four properties cited for neglect and for creating a dangerous environment in the […]
wbrc.com
Hoover short-term rental owners upset with ‘Airbnb ordinance’
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A couple of weeks ago, Hoover city leaders announced a new ordinance could go in effect for Airbnb’s operating within the city. Some of the short-term rental owners we spoke with are upset, many of them saying this ordinance not only negatively affects them but also the city’s revenue.
wvtm13.com
Emergency crews battle blaze at Southside Birmingham home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene for hours Saturday working to put out a house fire in the Southside area. The call came in around 9 a.m. about the fire in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South. Firefighters found the fire was...
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
birminghamtimes.com
Bessemer’s Bargain Town, Once Part of Large Chain, Closes Last Store for Good
Before Family Dollar and Dollar General, there was Bargain Town and its well-known jingle that was a soundtrack for area customers. Lynn Pruitt, of Northside Bessemer, admitted he couldn’t quite remember the jingle that was so familiar in the heyday of his favorite store. For family clothing. Biggest values...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
wvtm13.com
Movie filming in Birmingham to close busy street Feb. 2
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A well-traveled street in Birmingham is set to close all day on Feb 2. An advisory from the city stated film crews will be working that day, and because of that, 23rd Street at 1st, 2nd and 3rd avenues north will be closed. The movie "The...
Bham Now
Alpha Charlie Grill, Giuseppe’s Cafe, Birmingham Breadworks earn 95+ food service scores in January
Several Birmingham-area restaurants—including Alpha Charlie Grill near the airport, Guiseppe’s at UAB and Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese Restaurant in Homewood —received 95 and above on their food service scores this past January. Since 2018, Bham Now has reported the Jefferson County Department of Health restaurant food...
wbrc.com
Birmingham neighborhood officers sworn in Tuesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s mayor and city council came together Tuesday night for a swearing-in ceremony that was not theirs. They came to support and watch Chief Municipal Judge Andra’ Sparks give the oath of office to citizens elected in October to represent each of Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods.
wvtm13.com
Gardendale residents fight proposed townhomes
GARDENDALE, Ala. — Some Gardendale residents are fighting a request by developers to build townhomes down the street from the city's new sports complex. They want to build three separate buildings with six townhomes in each fronting Moncrief Road. Added traffic on this road is one of the main concerns nearby residents have.
Bham Now
6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local
Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old
BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
Birmingham’s $81 million budget surplus means windfall for workers, facilities
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said tourists, visitors and local residents who got out and spent money after the COVID-19 shutdown helped the city have a massive economic rebound. “I’m going to send a big shout out to our citizens as well as guests and visitors coming into our town,” Woodfin...
Beloved Maine lobster food truck expanding to Alabama coast region, company says
Food truck fanatics in the Birmingham area are likely already familiar with the Cousins Maine Lobster brand. The leading lobster food truck brand announced last week its plans to bring Maine lobster rolls to foodies in the Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida corridor. Cousins Maine Lobster will hold a grand...
‘Election shenanigans’: Winners and losers question legitimacy of Birmingham’s neighborhood elections
78-year-old Doug Edmonson knew he’d lost.
wbrc.com
Bessemer mayor says police removed 300 guns from the streets in 2022
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police have taken hundreds of guns off the streets in the past year, and Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley said public safety remains top of mind. During his State of the City Address this week, the mayor said the crime rate in Bessemer dropped 6.3% in 2022, marking the 10th consecutive year of declining crime in the city.
