Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Man dead after shot during altercation in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after getting shot during an altercation in the southeast valley, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a report of a shooting at the 4200 block of South Nellis Boulevard around 1:27 a.m. on Saturday, February 4. Officers responded and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor

Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Local rescue speaks out after The Animal Foundation …
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police shoot pit bull to stop attack on small dog, owner

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pit bull was shot and killed by a North Las Vegas Police officer as it was attacking another dog, according to the department. On Feb. 1 a North Las Vegas detective and city park employee responded to a call at 9 a.m. in Seastrand Park that a German shepherd and pitbull were running free and terrorizing people, according to authorities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas Woman Accused In Sweepstakes Scam

A Las Vegas woman has been accused of being part of a trio involved in a sweepstakes scam which bilked thousands of Americans out of their hard-earned cash. According to an article written by David Charns and posted on 8NewsNow.com, Barbara Trickle, 78, of Las Vegas, allegedly teamed up “with Kimberly Stamps, 46, of Gilbert, Arizona; and John Kyle Muller, 56, of Boulder, Colorado, to ‘[deceive] thousands of consumers into paying fees for falsely promised prizes,’ prosecutors said.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Man arrested after girlfriend dies in Downtown Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a man after a deadly apartment shooting involving his girlfriend in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday. Jesus Navarrette, 23, was arrested at the scene and booked for open murder and outstanding warrants, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. after officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV

