A Las Vegas woman has been accused of being part of a trio involved in a sweepstakes scam which bilked thousands of Americans out of their hard-earned cash. According to an article written by David Charns and posted on 8NewsNow.com, Barbara Trickle, 78, of Las Vegas, allegedly teamed up “with Kimberly Stamps, 46, of Gilbert, Arizona; and John Kyle Muller, 56, of Boulder, Colorado, to ‘[deceive] thousands of consumers into paying fees for falsely promised prizes,’ prosecutors said.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO