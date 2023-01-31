Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot, killed after altercation in southeast Las Vegas valley
A man was shot and killed after an altercation in the southeast Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Las Vegas police search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area
Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Spring Valley area.
news3lv.com
Man dead after shot during altercation in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after getting shot during an altercation in the southeast valley, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a report of a shooting at the 4200 block of South Nellis Boulevard around 1:27 a.m. on Saturday, February 4. Officers responded and...
Las Vegas police: 2nd woman shot, killed in domestic dispute this week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend during a fight, according to Las Vegas police. David Kashich, 62, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and owning or possessing a gun as a prohibited person. Police were called to the scene around 9:06 […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor
Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Local rescue speaks out after The Animal Foundation …
8newsnow.com
Driver who killed 9 in Las Vegas-area crash was previously stopped for going 91 mph. It ended in a fine and no points on his license
A trooper clocked a driver for going nearly 30 miles over the speed limit. The ticket would later end in a fine and no points on the driver's license. Less than a year later, that same driver caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself. Driver who killed...
‘I couldn’t move,’ couple speaks after surviving high speed, suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas
One couple said they're lucky to be alive after their car was hit by another driver traveling nearly 100 miles per hour, while he was under the influence in North Las Vegas, police said.
Sandy Valley man arrested after killing girlfriend during argument, police say
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a 62-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend during a dispute in Sandy Valley.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police shoot pit bull to stop attack on small dog, owner
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pit bull was shot and killed by a North Las Vegas Police officer as it was attacking another dog, according to the department. On Feb. 1 a North Las Vegas detective and city park employee responded to a call at 9 a.m. in Seastrand Park that a German shepherd and pitbull were running free and terrorizing people, according to authorities.
Las Vegas mother, daughter caregivers accused of stealing tens of thousands from stroke victim
A mother and daughter are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a stroke victim in their care, police wrote in court documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
Fox5 KVVU
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas Woman Accused In Sweepstakes Scam
A Las Vegas woman has been accused of being part of a trio involved in a sweepstakes scam which bilked thousands of Americans out of their hard-earned cash. According to an article written by David Charns and posted on 8NewsNow.com, Barbara Trickle, 78, of Las Vegas, allegedly teamed up “with Kimberly Stamps, 46, of Gilbert, Arizona; and John Kyle Muller, 56, of Boulder, Colorado, to ‘[deceive] thousands of consumers into paying fees for falsely promised prizes,’ prosecutors said.”
Detective shoots pit bull attacking dog in city park, North Las Vegas police say
A North Las Vegas police detective shot a pit bull attacking a small dog in a city park, and police say the dog's owners will be charged.
8newsnow.com
Woman formerly affiliated with 'The Circle' speaks on interaction with Nathan Chasing Horse before his arrest
Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in what police call a cult called "The Circle," a former member spoke to 8 News Now. Only on 8: Woman formerly affiliated with ‘The Circle’ …. Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse...
Fox5 KVVU
Man suspected of fiery DUI crash on Las Vegas Strip allegedly fell asleep at wheel, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of driving while intoxicated which led to a fiery crash and dramatic footage has his next day in court scheduled. Alexander Dawkins, 34, faces charges of DUI - first, failure to maintain lanes/improper lane change and lack of proof of insurance. He has since been granted bail and ordered to stay out of trouble.
Videos show Oregon serial kidnapper, murderer in Las Vegas court before release
Videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show a serial kidnapping suspect appearing in a Las Vegas courtroom before he was released for credit for time served. He later tortured a woman and killed two men.
Man arrested after girlfriend dies in Downtown Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a man after a deadly apartment shooting involving his girlfriend in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday. Jesus Navarrette, 23, was arrested at the scene and booked for open murder and outstanding warrants, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. after officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan […]
Las Vegas middle school student arrested after gun found on campus
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student at a local north valley middle school was arrested after the discovery of a gun on campus, according to the Clark County School District. The incident occurred at Brian and Teri Cram Middle School on Friday according to a letter to parents from the school’s principal Gary Bugash. The […]
news3lv.com
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
‘Because it’s fun’ Las Vegas man sentenced to 4 years in prison after robbing multiple gas stations
A Las Vegas man was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison after committing a series of robberies while on supervised release, the United States Department of Justice announced Friday.
