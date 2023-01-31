Read full article on original website
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
Pampa man grants wife's dying wish; establishing scholarship fund for area students
PAMPA, Texas (KVII) — Bill Cofer did not go to school at West Texas A&M University, but the school will never forget his name. Thursday, he donated $1.5 million to the university to create a scholarship fund for kids from Pampa and White Deer High Schools. “This really isn’t...
