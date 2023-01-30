Read full article on original website
Related
iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features
After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
Apple Watch fans will be disappointed with this 2023 rumour
Looks like it’ll be a quiet year for most Apple products, with all attention on a new mixed reality headset
Got an iPad? Apple just gave it an amazing new trick
Using an iPad just got easier. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains the new iOS update that adds a feature called Stage Manager, which iPad users might find useful.
Apple fans warned over ‘quiet’ iPhone change overnight that’ll cost you
IF you're thinking about trading in your old Apple products to reduce the cost of a new iPhone, think again. Apparently Apple are now giving you less for your money. According to Mac Rumors, the value of iPhones traded-in has gone down by up to $80. It's not clear if...
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. This means that it enters 2023 with a very strong lineup of products, and a lot less "old stuff" than we've seen in previous years.
iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15
Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
NBC New York
Folding IPad Will Launch in 2024, Top Apple Analyst Kuo Says
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he thinks the company will launch a foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand in 2024. Kuo's prediction matches an October report from CCS Insight, which said it expects Apple to launch a foldable iPad instead of a foldable iPhone. Apple will slow the pace...
Cult of Mac
Who will be Apple’s next Jony Ive? Nobody, apparently.
Apple reportedly stopped looking for a replacement industrial design chief. This is surprising, as it’s a high-profile position once held by Jony Ive, who led the team that created the iconic look of the iPhone, iMac and more. The corporate rearrangement increases the power of Jeff Williams — Apple’s...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook: iPhone manufacturing shortfall main reason for earnings miss
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After Apple's warning in November about COVID issues, CEO Tim Cook still mainly blames manufacturing problems in China for why Apple sold "significantly less" of theiPhone 14 range than expected. Speaking in an earnings...
Kuo: Foldable iPad to launch in 2024 with carbon fiber kickstand
Samsung keeps mocking Apple for not having a foldable iPhone in stores, but the truth remains that foldable smartphones are far from mainstream. And Samsung is the dominant player in the market because there isn’t really any competition in the US. Meanwhile, Apple is working on foldable devices, with rumors claiming that a foldable iPad might launch before a foldable iPhone.
Apple Has Released An Updated Column HomePod
with surround sound and the ability to combine two speakers into a stereo pair. With the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini, Apple's series of fresh releases is not limited: now the company has officially introduced the 2nd generation HomePod. Outwardly, it is no different from the original model, but it received new features and better hardware.
Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) Review: Best-in-Class Smart Speaker
We spent six days with Apple's second-generation HomePod putting it to the test with all sorts of requests and music playback to see if it is worth it. The return of Apple’s HomePod speaker is just a few days away with shipments beginning on Feb. 3 and I’ve spent the past six days using a pair of them. Specifically, a second-generation HomePod in “Midnight” and one in white. It’s much...
yankodesign.com
Sleek custom triple-screen Framework Laptop uses 4K 120Hz display in the middle with iPad screens on either side
There are some perks of DIYing your own computing rig. You can have the innards of choice tethered to a display and selected peripherals to go with it. YouTuber DIY Perks is taking this to a new level for the population of nerds who’ve been reeling under the bulk of multi-display laptops or lack of screen real estate on the slimmer notebooks.
What can we expect from the iPhone 15?
KSNF/KODE — The iPhone 15 isn’t expected to debut for another nine months at the earliest, but there’s already been a fair number of rumors and leaks for the next batch of iPhones. For example, it looks as though Apple will finally embrace USB-C charging and ditch the Lightning port. And we may see an […]
Rumors: Foldable iPad in 2024 dismissed, Apple developing 21-inch ‘foldable notebook’
While Ming-Chi Kuo reported on Monday that a foldable iPad with a built-in kickstand could launch in 2024, that may have been a bit optimistic. Since Kuo made this claim, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman and analyst Ross Young have both said they’ve heard nothing about such a device being in the pipeline for next year…
Cult of Mac
‘Periscope’ camera might remain iPhone 16 Pro Max exclusive
IPhone 16 Pro buyers reportedly won’t get the “periscope” camera previous rumors suggested. A camera with the new type of high-end lens will be restricted to only the iPhone 16 Pro Max, according to a reliable source of Apple info. The new hardware actually will arrive with...
9to5Mac
Apple’s rumored headset needs more than an Apple Store app in VR to become a hit
It has been quite a while since we started hearing rumors about Apple’s mixed-reality headset. In recent months, a lot of extra details about the product have leaked out on the internet, as it is expected to be introduced sometime this year. Interestingly, one of these reports pointed out that Apple has been investing in an immersive Apple Store experience. But if the company wants the headset to become a hit, it will need more than just an Apple Store app in VR.
game-news24.com
Get more than 900 cash in trade-in credit for new S23 recharging devices
Since Samsung announced its new S23 line, the Canadians can order the latest flagship phones. You can buy your old phone in an affordable way to save money. With the Galaxy S23, the buyer can save up to eight35 dollars on the new phone with the $350 pre-order promotion and the sale of a Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB, which comes in at $485.
Apple no longer seeking Industrial Design Chief after Jony Ive successor leaves
A few months ago, Evans Hankey announced she was departing from Apple after three years as the Industrial Design Chief. Jony Ive’s successor, she plans to leave the company in the coming months, but instead of being replaced, Apple decided it won’t find someone else for the role.
makeuseof.com
7 Tips for Efficient Multitasking on the iPad
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In recent years each hardware refresh and software update has made the iPad a better professional tool. And the decision Apple took to fork its mobile operating system into two—iOS and iPadOS—has played a role in making the iPad more distinct and better at multitasking.
Comments / 0