fox4news.com
Widow of Euless detective killed by drunken driver discusses suspect's sentence, bartender's arrest
EULESS, Texas - November 27, 2021, was the day Priscilla Cervantes and her husband, Euless Police Department Det. Alex Cervantes, were driving their two boys to pick up Christmas decorations when a drunk driver T-boned them in Lake Worth. "I don’t remember anything from that day," Priscilla said. Detective...
Denton murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma
DENTON, Texas - A man accused of a fatal stabbing in Denton Friday night was arrested in Oklahoma City Saturday morning. The investigation began just after 8 p.m. Friday, when Denton PD officers were flagged down about a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The...
Homicide at 13200 Spanish Bat Court
On November 3, 2023 at about 11:05 PM Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13200 block of Spanish Bay Court. The preliminary investigation determined; a man suffered multiple gunshots by an unknown suspect. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 019660–2023.
Little Elm police announce murder charges following death of 19-year-old
The Little Elm Police Department has announced murder charges against two suspects in connection with the death of a 19-year-old resident. According to a series of statements from the police department, officers responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail at approximately 1 p.m. Feb. 3. Officers cleared the scene at 5:30 p.m.
Texas bartender charged with over-serving man convicted of killing off-duty police officer while driving drunk
A Texas bartender is charged with over-serving a man who killed a police officer while driving drunk, authorities said.
Woman who had gun at Arlington hospital fatally shot by deputies in Denton County, authorities say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police said the woman who displayed a gun and made suicidal comments while in the ER at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning was later fatally shot by deputies in Denton County. This started just before 9 a.m., when police got a 911 call from someone...
Man wounded in Fort Worth shooting, suspect is still on the loose
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Thursday. Just past 5 p.m. a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend had just been shot at a home on the southwest side near I-20 and Granbury Road.
Dallas Man Arrested After Being Suspected Of Stealing Monkeys From Zoo, Arrested Near Aquarium
Davion Irvin, a 24-year-old man in Dallas, has been arrested after being suspected of stealing monkeys from the zoo. Police said Irvin, who has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty, is the same guy who was seen on surveillance video while eating a bag of Doritos and strolling through the zoo where the monkeys were taken.
As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
Crash leaves 2 people dead in South Fort Worth Saturday night
Fort Worth police are investigating a crash between a car and motorcycle that left two people dead late Saturday night. Investigators said it happened along I-20 and McCart Avenue. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Man Surrenders After Girlfriend Found Dead
A Dallas man surrendered to police two days after his 41-year-old girlfriend was found dead in her Grand Prairie home. On Saturday, officers were called to a medical emergency at a home in the 30 block of E. Mountain Creek Court at about 1:30 a.m., according to a press release. Responding officers found Yolanda Kelly inside the home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fort Worth Police asking for help in identifying driver who killed pedestrian
Fort Worth Police are asking for your help in finding the driver who killed a pedestrian late last month. Police say a man, identified as Mark Walker, 57, was trying to cross Wichita Street when he was hit by a car.
Man arrested after threatening to blow up TCU campus during standoff, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man who reportedly threatened staff at TCU, before causing a standoff and threatening to blow up the campus. This incident started just after 9 a.m., when Forth Worth PD’s SWAT team was called about someone who was reportedly making threats to TCU staff.
Over 20 people arrested, charged in East Texas PPP-related fraud
SHERMAN, Texas — Twenty-three people are caught in the crosshairs of a federal indictment, charged with a money laundering conspiracy in East Texas. “The source of the laundered funds is alleged to include fraud based on business email compromise, romance scams, unemployment insurance fraud, and Payroll Protection Program (PPP) fraud, and is alleged to be more than $3.5 million,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
