North Carolina State

Civil rights groups: Proposed NC House rules 'shameful power grab'

By Elaina Athans
 5 days ago

A rules change is being proposed in the North Carolina House and a coalition of civil rights organizations is calling it a "shameful power grab."

House Speaker Tim Moore's proposal would allow a speaker, without notice, to call a vote on overriding the governor's veto.

Moore has said he's not looking to do ambush votes, but refrained from addressing the controversial issue on the
first day of the General Assembly's long session in his speech before lawmakers.

Opponents argue the change is meant to undermine the democratic process and railroad through conservative policy, such as an abortion ban.

"The surprise votes rob us of our right to speak to our representatives before important votes happen, cutting us out to the law making process," said Common Cause NC HBCU Fellow Miles Beasley.

"He's resorting to cheating and 'got ya' tactics that would push his anti-LGBTQ agenda rather than allowing democracy to work as it's supposed to," said Equality North Carolina Organizing Director Eliazar Posada.

The GOP leader is proposing these changes as Republicans has a near supermajority in the House.

"What we're seeing with these proposed House rules with the veto override vote are undermining the will of the people and we definitely ask Speaker Moore to reconsider his proposed rules...to be able to come together in bipartisan way in order to support what the people want and constituents in an honorable way," said Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Public Affairs Director Jillian Riley.

Comments / 8

TA RN CCRN CEN MICN
4d ago

Something needs to be done about Cooper's overreach. More vetoes than any Governor in history isn't admirable. His executive orders actually violated Civil Rights. His administration has been taken to court and LOST!

