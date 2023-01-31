Read full article on original website
Related
stormlakeradio.com
City of Storm Lake Releases Numbers Regarding Late January Snow Removal Operations
The City of Storm Lake has released numbers pertaining to snow removal operations for the recent snow event from January 28th through the 30th. The event included over 258 labor and equipment hours, 81 tons of salt/sand mix, and 781 gallons of diesel fuel. The total estimated cost of the snow removal is over 35-thousand 700 dollars.
stormlakeradio.com
Spencer Schools Determine Makeup Full-Days for Snow Days
Spencer Schools have remedied a schedule of how it will handle the makeup days due to the canceled snow days this winter. Students will attend full days of classes on February 21st, April 17th, May 26th, and May 30th. The last day of school is scheduled for May 31st with...
stormlakeradio.com
135 Units of Blood Collected from LifeServe January Storm Lake Blood Drives
KAYLA VAZQUEZ – 1 Gallon. Two LifeServe blood drives are scheduled in Storm Lake this month, including this coming Tuesday, February 7th from 12:30 to 5:30pm at St. Mark's Lutheran Church ...and Friday, February 17th from 9am to 1pm at the United Methodist Church. Text the word “LIFESERVE” to 999-777 to schedule your next appointment.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake United Executive Director Stepping Down
Storm Lake United Executive Director Breanna Horsey is resigning from her position, effective March 3rd. The announcement was made this (Thur) afternoon by SLU Board President Brooke Sievers. A press release states that recruitment efforts will be getting underway shortly. In the meantime, Marketing and Activities Director Fletcher Kucera, and Account Manager and Hispanic Outreach Coordinator Gelder Pineda will continue to serve and support Storm Lake United members through the transition.
stormlakeradio.com
Alfred W. Fowler, age 69, of Holstein
Alfred W. Fowler, age 69, of Holstein, Iowa died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein. Memorial services will be held Monday, February 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will be at a later date in the...
stormlakeradio.com
Sioux Central Basketball Teams Sweep Storm Lake 2-2-23
With tournament time right around the corner the Sioux Central basketball teams turned in another great night of basketball sweeping Storm Lake in a non-conference double-header played Thursday night at Sioux Rapids. The Rebels girls team improved to 14-5 with a decisive 73-43 win over the Tornadoes. Bradi Krager led...
stormlakeradio.com
Spencer Basketball Teams Pick Up Wins At Storm Lake
The Spencer girls basketball team, ranked 12th in class 4A, picked up a hard fought 62-47 win over Storm Lake Friday night at Tornado Fieldhouse. The Tigers Jerra Merchant made five of her seven 3-pointers in the first half helping the Tigers build a 34-30 lead at the break. Spencer would outscore the Tornadoes 15-6 in the 3rd quarter to build a double digit lead. Merchant finished the game with 30 points. The Tigers made eleven 3-pointers for the game.
stormlakeradio.com
Spencer Woman Taken Into Custody for Fraudulent Practices
A Spencer woman who was wanted for fraudulent practices has been arrested. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old Mary Korte was taken into custody at around 3:20pm on Wednesday at 3115 West 4th Street in Spencer on an active Clay County warrant for fraudulent practices. Korte was released...
stormlakeradio.com
Mayor's Committee Discusses Potential Spoil Site Development
The Mayor’s Advisory Committee on Parks, Trails and Urban Forestry met this week, discussing plans to develop a nature park on the former spoil site land, and other Storm Lake efforts. The spoil site, about 200 acres east of Sunrise Pointe Golf Course, includes grassland, a wooded area, a...
stormlakeradio.com
State Audit Report Released on Palo Alto County
A state audit report has been released on Palo Alto county. According to the report from State Auditor Rob Sand, Palo Alto county's revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30th, 2022 totaled over 20-million dollars...a nearly 15-percent decrease from the previous year. The significant decrease in revenues is due to a decrease in contributions from the Iowa Department of Transportation for road infrastructure, a decrease in drainage district assessments and reimbursements, and a decrease in FEMA revenues.
Comments / 0