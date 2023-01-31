A state audit report has been released on Palo Alto county. According to the report from State Auditor Rob Sand, Palo Alto county's revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30th, 2022 totaled over 20-million dollars...a nearly 15-percent decrease from the previous year. The significant decrease in revenues is due to a decrease in contributions from the Iowa Department of Transportation for road infrastructure, a decrease in drainage district assessments and reimbursements, and a decrease in FEMA revenues.

PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO