Georgia lawmakers renew debate over controversial hospital certificate of need law
State lawmakers have eased restrictions in Georgia’s certificate of need (CON) law over the years, making it easier for providers to build new health-care facilities or offer new medical services without proving the community needs them. Now, a push is on to repeal the CON law altogether, bolstered by...
Georgia House passes amended budget with cash for property, income tax breaks
The Georgia House on Thursday approved money for a $1 billion property tax break and $1 billion income tax break as part of a plan to amend this year’s budget to spend another $2.4 billion in projected revenue.
Georgia county pensions are not keeping up with inflation
Many county pension plans do not provide cost of living increases.
Georgia Republican lawmakers file public safety bills
(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans are moving forward with a series of bills they say will help protect residents and hold prosecutors in the state accountable. "We’re seeing a pattern around the state of people who are committing violent crimes," Lt. Governor Burt Jones, a Republican, told The Center Square. "They’re being processed through basically signature bonds, and a signature bond is nothing more than ... a promissory note, and we believe that it’s happening on a lot larger scale than a lot of...
Georgia may be best for business. But this 30-year-old policy is why some say it's worst for workers
LISTEN: Georgia is often touted as “best for business,” but some policy experts say the state is one of the worst for workers. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports on the Family and Medical Leave Act, 30 years after its passing. Georgia is often touted as “best for business,”...
Georgia House passes mid-year budget with $1 billion property tax rebate
The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a $32.6 billion mid-year budget Thursday that includes a $1 billion property tax rebate worth $500 to the average homeowner. The mid-year budget, which covers state spending through June 30, sailed through the House 170-1 and now moves to the Georgia Senate. With the state sitting atop a […] The post Georgia House passes mid-year budget with $1 billion property tax rebate appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Kemp, Jones vow to hold rogue Georgia prosecutors accountable for giving criminals a pass
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are vowing to hold rogue prosecutors accountable for giving accused criminals a pass by not charging misdemeanors for some crimes.
Thousands of Georgia veterans lose access to medicine at local pharmacies with health care switch
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans covered by Tricare must now switch from getting their prescriptions filled at local pharmacies to getting them by mail. Due to contract changes, at least 15,000 pharmacies were booted from the Tricare network. Tricare provides health care benefits to thousands of American veterans across...
Georgia Today: Sports betting, House approves budget, 'Cop City' neighbors...what do they think?
On the Thursday Feb. 2 edition of Georgia Today: Sports betting may come to Georgia, the House approves the budget, and the 'Cop City' neighbors...what do they think?. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Feb. 2, Groundhog Day. And I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, the Georgia House approves its budget proposal. We'll tell you what's in it. Lawmakers are also once again pressing for legalized sports betting in the state. What are the odds of passage? And we'll hear what people who live near the site of the planned police training facility dubbed "Cop City" have to say about the project. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia commission rescinds rules to sell, produce medical marijuana
ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales in Georgia have taken a step backwards due to technicality. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission meet in a special session on Thursday to backtrack on last week's unanimously approval to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. "The commission...
Mental health advocates descend on Georgia Capitol to rally for continued service improvements
When last year’s behavioral health parity bill was signed into law, Janet Norris was sitting in a Bartow County jail cell. A lot has changed for her since then. After struggling with addiction for 27 years, the Cartersville resident found recovery through mental health court. She says the program saved her life, reunited her family, and set her on a path to becoming a peer specialist and addiction counselor to help others.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill to raise tax on vapes, cigarettes aims to stop smoking
ATLANTA — Bipartisan legislators propose a hike in the state’s cigarette and vape taxes, but the decision has next to nothing to do with padding the state treasury. Georgia lawmakers last raised the state’s tobacco tax twenty years ago, making the excise tax 37 cents per pack. Tobacco users in Georgia pay the second-lowest rate in America, according to the CDC. Tobacco taxes range from $5.01 a pack in Washington, DC, to 44 cents in North Dakota.
Channel 2 investigation finds many rural Georgia communities are dealing with doctor deserts
Some families told us that they’re traveling more than an hour away just for checkups.
wgxa.tv
The General Assembly thinks of ways to help the over 100,000 Georgians with Alzheimer's
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA)- One thing many people may fear as they age is developing Alzheimer's or dementia. Yesterday, the Alzheimer's Association took their concerns to the general assembly health committee. In the meeting the Alzheimer's Association said they are expecting the number of people with Alzheimer's in Georgia to go...
Georgia House Democrats drop gun bills
(The Center Square) — Georgia House Democrats have rolled out a series of bills they say will help stem gun violence in the state. On Wednesday, state Reps. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, and Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, announced four pieces of legislation ranging from a proposal to institute a three-day waiting period to buy firearms to holding firearm owners responsible if a minor uses their firearm to threaten violence. "Gun...
wtoc.com
Gov. Kemp announces auto parts supplier building facility in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A global auto parts supplier that makes both interior and exterior parts is set to bring more than 700 new jobs to Chatham County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made that announcement Wednesday. The company known as Seoyon is expected to invest almost $76 million in a...
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
How To Qualify For A Medical Marijuana Card In Georgia
GPB morning headlines for February 1, 2023
North Georgia banker, Republican Johnny Chastain, has won the House seat held by the late House Speaker David Ralston. Gov. Brian Kemp and top leaders celebrated Kia Day at the Capitol yesterday to honor the car maker's ongoing investments in Georgia’s economy. Consumers are feeling the squeeze of higher...
