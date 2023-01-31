ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Center Square

Georgia Republican lawmakers file public safety bills

(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans are moving forward with a series of bills they say will help protect residents and hold prosecutors in the state accountable. "We’re seeing a pattern around the state of people who are committing violent crimes," Lt. Governor Burt Jones, a Republican, told The Center Square. "They’re being processed through basically signature bonds, and a signature bond is nothing more than ... a promissory note, and we believe that it’s happening on a lot larger scale than a lot of...
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Georgia House passes mid-year budget with $1 billion property tax rebate

The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a $32.6 billion mid-year budget Thursday that includes a $1 billion property tax rebate worth $500 to the average homeowner. The mid-year budget, which covers state spending through June 30, sailed through the House 170-1 and now moves to the Georgia Senate. With the state sitting atop a […] The post Georgia House passes mid-year budget with $1 billion property tax rebate appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Sports betting, House approves budget, 'Cop City' neighbors...what do they think?

On the Thursday Feb. 2 edition of Georgia Today: Sports betting may come to Georgia, the House approves the budget, and the 'Cop City' neighbors...what do they think?. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Feb. 2, Groundhog Day. And I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, the Georgia House approves its budget proposal. We'll tell you what's in it. Lawmakers are also once again pressing for legalized sports betting in the state. What are the odds of passage? And we'll hear what people who live near the site of the planned police training facility dubbed "Cop City" have to say about the project. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil

Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia commission rescinds rules to sell, produce medical marijuana

ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales in Georgia have taken a step backwards due to technicality. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission meet in a special session on Thursday to backtrack on last week's unanimously approval to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. "The commission...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Mental health advocates descend on Georgia Capitol to rally for continued service improvements

When last year’s behavioral health parity bill was signed into law, Janet Norris was sitting in a Bartow County jail cell. A lot has changed for her since then. After struggling with addiction for 27 years, the Cartersville resident found recovery through mental health court. She says the program saved her life, reunited her family, and set her on a path to becoming a peer specialist and addiction counselor to help others.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill to raise tax on vapes, cigarettes aims to stop smoking

ATLANTA — Bipartisan legislators propose a hike in the state’s cigarette and vape taxes, but the decision has next to nothing to do with padding the state treasury. Georgia lawmakers last raised the state’s tobacco tax twenty years ago, making the excise tax 37 cents per pack. Tobacco users in Georgia pay the second-lowest rate in America, according to the CDC. Tobacco taxes range from $5.01 a pack in Washington, DC, to 44 cents in North Dakota.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia House Democrats drop gun bills

(The Center Square) — Georgia House Democrats have rolled out a series of bills they say will help stem gun violence in the state. On Wednesday, state Reps. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, and Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, announced four pieces of legislation ranging from a proposal to institute a three-day waiting period to buy firearms to holding firearm owners responsible if a minor uses their firearm to threaten violence. "Gun...
GEORGIA STATE
Jodian Marie

How To Qualify For A Medical Marijuana Card In Georgia

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
GEORGIA STATE
