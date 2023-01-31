On the Thursday Feb. 2 edition of Georgia Today: Sports betting may come to Georgia, the House approves the budget, and the 'Cop City' neighbors...what do they think?. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Feb. 2, Groundhog Day. And I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, the Georgia House approves its budget proposal. We'll tell you what's in it. Lawmakers are also once again pressing for legalized sports betting in the state. What are the odds of passage? And we'll hear what people who live near the site of the planned police training facility dubbed "Cop City" have to say about the project. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.

