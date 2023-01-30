Nordic skiing: Ice Age girls third at conference, boys place fourth

The South Conference Championships took place at the Iola Winter Sports Trails on Sunday Jan. 29.

Emily Berger placed fourth overall in the 5.5 kilometer skate race, which qualified her for a toop seed at the state championships in two weeks. Teammates Clara Schwitters placed 14th, followed by Audrey Bakken 17th, Marin Walker 18th and Ava Berger 19th, with the girls placing third behind Peak Nordic and North Kettle Moraine.

In the boys’ race, Troy Niles placed ninth overall followed by Andrew Berger 15th, Jonah Barden 18th and Sam Clepper 19th. The boys finished fourth behind Peak Nordic, North Kettle Moraine and Blackhawk.

In the 3.3k middle school races, the Ice Age boys, paced by Levi Tonn, finished third in conference while top girl Adrienne Bakken and the girls placed fourth.

The ski teams head to the Madison City Relays on Feb. 7 and the state meet on Feb. 10th.