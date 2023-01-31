Read full article on original website
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had an eventful few years, both on and off the court. The most recent drama comes in the form of a trade request from the Nets, which comes after controversies involving the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism in the past few seasons. But we’re not here to get too deep […] The post Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant fires back at Grizzlies haters after Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell brawl
The Memphis Grizzlies just can’t stop getting into trouble. On Thursday night, Dillon Brooks had a brawl with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell after an apparent cheap shot. Mitchell swung at the Memphis forward after the latter seemed to intentionally hit the Cavs guard below the belt. Both players were ejected, and Ja Morant and co. eventually lost, bringing them to seven losses in eight games.
Kyrie Irving traded to Mavs in shocking blockbuster
The Brooklyn Nets have found a suitor for Kyrie Irving, just days after he formally requested a trade away from the organization. The Nets have sent Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic on Sunday afternoon. More […] The post Kyrie Irving traded to Mavs in shocking blockbuster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Windhorst drops Clippers Kyrie Irving truth bomb that won’t please Lakers
There’s a real chance Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets lands him in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, though, the best plausible trade offer from their in-arena rivals seems better than the one that would reunite Irving with LeBron James.
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday’s shockingly humble response to shutting down Kawhi Leonard in crunch time
The Milwaukee Bucks seemed to suffer a bit from the odd late tip-off time of their Thursday night clash against the Los Angeles Clippers. Through the majority of the first three quarters, the Bucks, outside of a dominant Giannis Antetokounmpo, looked lethargic. Even Jrue Holiday, the 2023 NBA All-Star selection, was not able to bring his A-game on offense as he sputtered through a 4-15 shooting night.
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team
The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Steph Curry gets rough recovery update after suffering lower leg injury
The Golden State Warriors have yet to announce an official diagnosis on Steph Curry’s lower left leg injury. Regardless, the reigning Finals MVP is set to be sidelined for a pivotal stretch of the regular season after leaving Saturday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. Curry is “expected to miss several weeks” as a result of […] The post Steph Curry gets rough recovery update after suffering lower leg injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray fires back after Bones Hyland’s friends blast him over latest tweet
There seems to be more trouble for the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets than it seems on the surface. Fans started to grow suspicious that there may be more locker room turmoil in the Mile High City than they’re letting on, especially after the Nuggets made second-year guard Bones Hyland available for trade. And Jamal Murray’s Twitter posts only served to add fuel to the fire of the growing drama between the Nuggets’ incumbent starting point guard and his understudy.
RUMOR: The Kevin Durant reason Warriors could hold onto young players past trade deadline
Kyrie Irving’s trade request has led to speculation that NBA teams might prepare to go after Kevin Durant next. The Golden State Warriors were viewed as possible suitors for the Brooklyn Nets star when he asked for a trade in the summer, and those rumors could resurface in the upcoming offseason.
RUMOR: Blazers’ trade deadline stance on OG Anunoby will make Damian Lillard excited
The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting in a… not-so-good place right now in the West. At 25-26 and in 11th place, there’s still a chance for them to leapfrog to a higher seed. As it stands, though, their roster needs quite a bit of work to be competitive. Luckily for Damian Lillard and co, the Blazers plan to be aggressive at the trade deadline, per Brian Windhorst. In particular, they’re looking at Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.
The Kyrie Irving obstacle that could doom his trade to Lakers
LeBron James seems to be fully intent on convincing the Los Angeles Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving. The team was instantly linked to the Brooklyn Nets star when it was announced that he was requesting a trade. He’d certainly be an upgrade to the team. However, there seems to be a massive roadblock for this trade… and it’s the same reason Kyrie is also asking for a trade, per Sam Amick.
Perfect offer Suns must make Nets after Kyrie Irving’s trade request
Kyrie Irving’s trade request certainly sent front offices around the NBA scrambling for their phones or laptops to convene on a conference call to determine if trading for the polarizing Brooklyn Nets point guard is worth the risk, given his penchant for off-court trouble, injury risk, and impending free agency. But for the Phoenix Suns, […] The post Perfect offer Suns must make Nets after Kyrie Irving’s trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Never witnessed in 38 years’: Rick Carlisle blasts refs after Pacers’ heartbreaking loss to Lakers
The Indiana Pacers are currently moving in rapid descent at 9.8 m/s², losing 10 of their past 11 games entering their Friday night battle against the Los Angeles Lakers thanks in large part to Tyrese Haliburton’s absences due to knee and elbow injuries. However, head coach Rick Carlisle and the rest of the Pacers faithful […] The post ‘Never witnessed in 38 years’: Rick Carlisle blasts refs after Pacers’ heartbreaking loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s trade request prompts bold Kevin Durant-Warriors take from Jalen Rose
Kyrie Irving’s latest antics, which have seen him request a trade off of the Brooklyn Nets, have once again shocked the entire NBA. That includes Kevin Durant, Irving’s teammate and close friend on the Nets, who was surprised by Irving’s trade request in the middle of what has been a solid season for Brooklyn.
Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams join wild celebration after Blue Devils win vs North Carolina
A meeting between Duke and North Carolina often has implications on national rankings, and certainly has a big impact on Atlantic Coast Conference standings in nearly all seasons. While neither the Blue Devils and Tar Heels are ranked in the Top 25 this season and they aren’t at the top of the ACC standings, Saturday’s game at Cameron Indoor Stadium produced maximum excitement and a 63-57 Duke victory.
Warriors make crucial Steph Curry decision while awaiting injury diagnosis
The Golden State Warriors are still awaiting a final diagnosis on the lower left leg injury that forced Steph Curry to leave Saturday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter. While team officials hold their breath, they’ve already made one key decision on his immediate status. Curry has been ruled out by the […] The post Warriors make crucial Steph Curry decision while awaiting injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden sounds off on Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey-led bench unit after season-high performance
In the Philadelphia 76ers’ road win over the San Antonio Spurs, the bench lineup had a great performance. Joel Embiid and James Harden teamed up to lead the team as they usually do. But this time, the Sixers bench unit had a huge impact thanks in large part to Tyrese Maxey.
