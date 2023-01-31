ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg issues curfew after 13-year-old killed in shooting

By Malaysia McCoy
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 13-year-old was killed in a shooting.

Vicksburg Daily News reported officers received a call about shots fired around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, January 30 in the area of Speed and Washington Streets. When officers arrived, they did not find any shell casings.

About five minutes later, first responders were dispatched to the McDonald’s on Clay Street where the 13-year-old boy was not breathing. They said the teen had a gunshot wound to the chest and had been driven to the McDonald’s by a relative.

Police said they received two other calls about a 15-year-old shot in the foot and another victim with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

After the fatal shooting, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs announced he issued a Local Emergency, which would go into effect at noon on Tuesday, January 31.

A curfew for those 17 and younger will be in place from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until further notice.

“As mayor of the City of Vicksburg, if parents cannot keep their juvenile children off the streets and safe from danger, I have no choice but to step in and do that for them,” said Flaggs.

