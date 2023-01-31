ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

KFYR-TV

Williston officers involved in December shooting cleared of any wrongdoing

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department says two officers who shot back at a suspect in December have been cleared to return to work. Officers Tyler Iwen and Jordan Patton were called to investigate a report of a car blocking an intersection on December 9. They said Eric Obregon, the driver, fled and exchanged gunfire with them. Obregon was shot in the leg, while Iwen and Patton were not harmed. They were placed on paid leave until an investigation was completed.
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Williston man sentenced to seven years for attempted murder

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man who plead guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder was sentenced to seven years in prison. Police charged 25-year-old Eddie Anderson III due to his involvement in a shooting at the Windscape Apartments in Williston in June 2021. He changed his plea to guilty in October.
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Williston man charged with shooting at police held at $200,000 bond

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man who shot at police in December is being held on a $200,000 bond. Court documents say police were called to respond to a vehicle blocking traffic at the intersection of 2nd Ave West and 42nd Street West on December 9. Eric Obregon, the driver, was shot following an exchange of gunfire. Obregon was then taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot for medical care.
WILLISTON, ND
wdayradionow.com

Audit reveals millions of dollars in mismanaged Williston School District funds

(Williston, ND) -- A report from a state auditor is raising more concerns over the Williston School District. Back in 2021, the public took issue with how accounts were settled during the merger of Williams County Public School District 8 and Williston Public School District 1. The report released Wednesday...
montanarightnow.com

Sheriff’s office warns residents of moose moseying around Bainville

BAINVILLE, Mont. - Residents in Banville are being warned of a moose moseying about in town. The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office says the moose was spotted in town Wednesday. If you spot the moose, you should keep a safe distance and keep pets away from it. The sheriff’s office says...
BAINVILLE, MT

