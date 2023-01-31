Read full article on original website
Williston officers involved in December shooting cleared of any wrongdoing
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department says two officers who shot back at a suspect in December have been cleared to return to work. Officers Tyler Iwen and Jordan Patton were called to investigate a report of a car blocking an intersection on December 9. They said Eric Obregon, the driver, fled and exchanged gunfire with them. Obregon was shot in the leg, while Iwen and Patton were not harmed. They were placed on paid leave until an investigation was completed.
Williston police officers cleared in Dec. 9 shooting incident
The Williston Police Department, with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, says two police officers followed proper procedures in a December shooting incident and have been cleared to return to duty.
Williston man sentenced to seven years for attempted murder
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man who plead guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder was sentenced to seven years in prison. Police charged 25-year-old Eddie Anderson III due to his involvement in a shooting at the Windscape Apartments in Williston in June 2021. He changed his plea to guilty in October.
Williston man charged with shooting at police held at $200,000 bond
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man who shot at police in December is being held on a $200,000 bond. Court documents say police were called to respond to a vehicle blocking traffic at the intersection of 2nd Ave West and 42nd Street West on December 9. Eric Obregon, the driver, was shot following an exchange of gunfire. Obregon was then taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot for medical care.
Audit reveals millions of dollars in mismanaged Williston School District funds
(Williston, ND) -- A report from a state auditor is raising more concerns over the Williston School District. Back in 2021, the public took issue with how accounts were settled during the merger of Williams County Public School District 8 and Williston Public School District 1. The report released Wednesday...
Sheriff’s office warns residents of moose moseying around Bainville
BAINVILLE, Mont. - Residents in Banville are being warned of a moose moseying about in town. The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office says the moose was spotted in town Wednesday. If you spot the moose, you should keep a safe distance and keep pets away from it. The sheriff’s office says...
Wrestling: Williston spoils Senior Night for Minot, Bismarck sweeps Century
Two of the top three WDA teams faced each other in the Magic City while a big rivalry between Bismarck and Century took place in the Capital City. Bismarck 57 Century 23 Girls Final Bismarck 45 Century 17 Boys Final Minot 19 Williston 32 Boys Final Dickinson 6 Minot 72 Girls Final
