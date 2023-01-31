Read full article on original website
Related
CBC News
'We could fill 200 houses,' says tiny home community founder
It's been just over a year since the first people moved into the 12 Neighbours Community, a tiny home development in Fredericton, and founder Marcel LeBrun says it's now grown to 44 units and 45 members. That includes seven people who arrived in the north-side community in recent days. Forty-two...
WGMD Radio
Legislation to Expand Affordable Housing Access for Low-Income Families in Rental Assistance Program
With many people struggling to find affordable housing and the rising cost of living, eligible low-income families will have increased housing choices under legislation that Senators Chris Coons and Kevin Cramer (N.D.) have reintroduced. The Choice in Affordable Housing Act, which aims to improve the federal government’s largest rental assistance program, will also give families improved access to high-opportunity neighborhoods. The bipartisan bill would make it easier to access Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) — often referred to as Section 8 vouchers — and attract and retain landlords to the program.
Publicly owned land should be used for affordable housing, not sold to private developers
On Jan. 25, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to “ensure” affordable housing is built along Hamilton’s light rail transit (LRT) route. While this is welcome news, there are many uncertainties about how this will actually happen. Building and maintaining affordable housing near good transit is one of the biggest challenges cities face today. It’s not just Hamilton, Ont.: Toronto, Mississauga, Ont., Brampton, Ont., Waterloo, Ont., Ottawa, Québec City, Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and Edmonton are all constructing or planning new transit lines. However, without proactive approaches from all levels of government, gentrification and displacement will accompany these new trains. Fortunately, there are...
New regulations on migrant farm workers should tackle employer/employee power imbalances
The government of Canada recently amended the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations to include new employer obligations. These amendments are intended to enhance protections for migrant workers and ensure the integrity of the government’s temporary foreign worker program. While a step in the right direction, the changes side-step the root issues that make temporary foreign workers vulnerable to abuse in the first place. More than 61,000 migrant workers were employed in Canada’s agriculture sector in 2021, an increase of almost 12 per cent from 2020, marking the greatest proliferation since 2016. In fact, migrant workers comprised nearly one-quarter of all agricultural...
Comments / 0