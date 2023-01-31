MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and interference with LEO in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. in Manhattan on February 2, 2023, around 5:00 a.m. A 24-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported a 36-year-old man known to him punched him multiple times in the face during an argument causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City for further treatment but is in stable condition. Henry Lige III, 36, of Manhattan was arrested for aggravated battery and interference with LEO after he barricaded himself in his residence for a short time when officers advised him he was under arrest. Lige was issued a total bond of $17,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO