Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
Lawson hired as new Bergman Elementary principal
A new principal will roam the halls at Frank V. Bergman Elementary next fall. Haley Lawson was hired this week to succeed Stephen Koch, who is retiring in June. She was appointed Wednesday by the Manhattan-Ogden School Board. She currently serves as an Assistant Principal for Ross Elementary School in Topeka. She has also served as an administrative intern and 4th grade teacher at State Street Elementary School in Topeka.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 2/3/23
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and interference with LEO in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. in Manhattan on February 2, 2023, around 5:00 a.m. A 24-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported a 36-year-old man known to him punched him multiple times in the face during an argument causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City for further treatment but is in stable condition. Henry Lige III, 36, of Manhattan was arrested for aggravated battery and interference with LEO after he barricaded himself in his residence for a short time when officers advised him he was under arrest. Lige was issued a total bond of $17,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
1350kman.com
Wesley Fair learning to play with intelligence, not only athleticism
While playing high school football at Wichita Collegiate, Wesley Fair admits that he was able to survive simply by being a better athlete than everybody else on the football field. He didn’t need to have a mastery of football intelligence to be the most impactful player because he was that much better than everybody else on the field most Friday nights.
1350kman.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set for Shamrock Practice Facility
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Wildcats) – Wildcat fans are invited to attend a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Shamrock Practice Facility prior to the men’s basketball game versus Texas on Saturday. The short ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m., and include President Richard Linton, Athletics Director Gene...
1350kman.com
RAPID RECAP: Cats blow 14-point lead, get hooked by ‘Horns
In a top-10 matchup on Saturday at a sold-out Bramlage Coliseum, No. 7 Kansas State lost to No. 10 Texas 69-66 despite having a last-second chance to tie the game at the buzzer. Kansas State took an 8-7 lead with 15:34 left in the first half when guard Cam Carter...
1350kman.com
Game Preview: #7 K-State Plays Host to #10 Texas Saturday
ESPN2 / WatchESPN (link here) Mark Neely (play-by-play) John J. Wilson (producer) Online: Varsity Network [free]/ www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]. Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) Stan Weber (analyst) LIVE STATS. kstate.statbroadcast.com. TICKETS. Sold out. PROMOTION. Stripe Out (link/map) Join in the Octagon of Doom magic as we Stripe Out Bramlage Coliseum with alternating purple...
1350kman.com
Manhattan man accused of battering woman, strangling child
A Manhattan man is in custody after authorities say he struck a woman and abused a child. Riley County Police arrested 44-year-old Marshall Hawkinson Thursday night on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and child abuse. The adult victim reported to police that Hawkinson hit her and strangled a young girl with other children present in the home.
Comments / 0