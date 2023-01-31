Read full article on original website
Tenderloin Dinner Offered at Sedalia Senior Center
The Sedalia Senior Center will hold a fund-raiser on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 to 1 at the Sedalia Senior Dining Room in the Heckart Community Center, 1800 W. 3rd. Cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children under the age of six. The dinner will include breaded tenderloin (chicken...
Gallatin Man Found Unconscious Behind the Wheel
On Friday at 3:43 a.m., Sedalia Police contacted an intoxicated driver at Broadway and Harding. The driver was reportedly unconscious at the wheel. 43-year-old Howard Phillip Andrus, III, of Gallatin, Mo., was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated by drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Columbia Police Department Still Searching For Missing Teenager
"I can confirm at this time that this is still an open case and Elexis Martin is still considered missing in our system." This story has been updated to include new information on the case status from the Columbia Police Department, as well as a poster on the police department's Facebook page who is allegedly Elexis Martin.
Sedalia Police Reports For February 2, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday evening, Officers responded to the area of East 16th Street and South Lamine Avenue to check the welfare of an individual who was under-dressed for the weather conditions. Upon contacting and identifying the subject, Officers learned he had an active Parole Violation warrant out of Green County on original felony charges of Failure to Register As A Sex Offender. Jacob R. Marsh, 56, Homeless, was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be held without bond.
Homeless Man Arrested For Harassment By SPD
On Saturday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the 700 block of East 17th Street in reference to a trespassing call. The caller stated a man was trying to enter her home and was making violent threats towards her and her husband. The caller provided Dispatch with a description of the suspect.
Sedalia Man Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault
On Friday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue for a report of domestic assault. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim, who stated she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The female had several bruises and marks on her from the incident. Contact was later made with the suspect, and he was placed under arrest. The suspect also had a warrant for his arrest from Warren County.
Spray-painting Vandalism Suspect Arrested
On Tuesday at 1:36 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Harrison for a vandalism report. Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect. 44-year-old Sergio Alfonso Marcos Lazzaro, homeless, was arrested based on witness statements. Contact was made with the witness and she showed officers where she witnessed someone...
Sedalia Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants
Detectives with the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit performed a warrant check in the 2000 block of East 15th Street last Thursday morning. Detectives made contact with the subject inside the residence, and confirmed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. Timothy James Coterel, 41, of Sedalia, was arrested...
SHO Clips Northwest, 51-50, in Kaysinger Tourney
The Sacred Heart/Otterville girls erased a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Northwest and win their 15th game in 20 chances, 51-5, at SFCC. Jenna Halter led the team in scoring with 13 points, Kate Carney added 12 including the go-ahead free throw with five seconds left. Katie McKinney and Aubrey...
