Rising Detroit rapper Tay B has released the deluxe version of his album 4Eva In My Bag today via AFLN in partnership with Giant Music. The original version featuring 15 tracks was released back in July, 2022 but the re-up now features 8 additional songs with features from Lil Baby (‘Rich All My Life’) and A Boogie wit Da Hoodie (‘Ask’). Stream the 23 song project below.

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO